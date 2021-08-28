Know Your Madisonian: Greenbush Bakery co-owner wants to continue grandpa's 'legacy' of donuts

Much of Taylor Carlson’s life has been spent surrounded by donuts.
He remembers going to his grandpa’s small donut shop on Regent Street as a child and helping sweep, make boxes and do other “little chores here and there,” Carlson said. In high school, Carlson worked at the counter, and in college he learned everything from how to make the donuts to how to run the business.
Now co-owner and general manager of the popular Greenbush Bakery, Carlson, 28, said he wants to “carry out the legacy that my grandpa started.”
“It’s pretty much been my life,” Carlson said of the business.
Carlson said his grandpa, Marv Miller, 79, built Greenbush Bakery “from nothing.” Miller started the business with his wife, Barb, in 1996 with broken down equipment, burnt-out lights and little knowledge of how to make donuts.
“He had no bakery experience going into it,” Carlson said.
Before opening up the bakery, Miller had served in the Navy, sold insurance and worked for Oscar Mayer. He wanted to try something different, so he bought a bakery in the Greenbush neighborhood, the shop’s namesake, Carlson said. Since Miller didn’t know how to bake, he decided to keep the bakery’s focus narrow and offer just donuts.
The original location at 1305 Regent St. was a cramped space with no seating, a long glass display case of donuts and little more than a hallway to order the pastries. Open until 3 a.m., the space would often fill up with drunk college students looking for a late-night snack.
“That location, it wasn’t the most appealing as far as the interior,” Carlson said with a laugh.
As its popularity increased, Greenbush outgrew its original spot and expanded to two much larger locations. The facility on the Far East Side at 5225 High Crossing Blvd. has an industrial feel, with roughly 20-foot ceilings and an expansive kitchen with fryers, mixers, a conveyer belt and racks of donuts. The smell of dough and frosting wafts through an open hallway out to the seating area.
On the Near West Side at 1402 Regent St., just a few blocks from the original location, Greenbush’s newest location opened in 2019. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, indoor seating and an outdoor patio. Customers can watch the donut production process through windows in the store, Carlson noted.
“The thing that makes us special is being able to come in here and smell the donuts, and see the donuts being made,” Carlson said. “You don’t really get that opportunity too much.”
What made you want to come on as a co-owner and manager?
I knew that my grandparents were kind of getting to the tail end of wanting to do everyday operations. They’re still involved with, more so, paperwork and daily statements and that type of stuff where they can do it out of their house.
It was just kind of perfect timing for our family as a whole to ease them out of things. With my schooling — I have a business marketing degree from UW-Stevens Point — it kind of just made sense.
Are your parents involved in the business?
My mom helps out weekends and summer breaks. Whenever I need her, she’s an awesome fill-in for me. And my dad helps out, too. He does some of the paperwork and banking.
My brother just graduated and he got a full-time job teaching. But he helps us out same thing, summers, or weekends, kind of whenever I need him. I’m the one that’s full-time, but we have the whole family involved with helping out, which is kind of awesome. We’re all a very, very close family.
Do you have kids of your own?
I just got engaged two months ago. My fianceé’s a nurse at UW. She’s in school to be a nurse practitioner right now. No kids yet. We do have a dog and two cats, though.
The Regent Street location isn’t open for the late-night hours anymore. Why is that, and will you go back to that?
COVID hit, and everything came to a screeching halt. We were shut down there for probably a month and a half, two months.
When things started opening back up, we opened that location back up with those shortened hours. We’ve just kept it that we’re open Monday through Saturday until 8 p.m. And then Sundays we’ve always been open until 1 p.m.
I would like to eventually get back to those late night hours, maybe this school year sometime. Probably not the 3 a.m., but at least maybe midnight or something like that.
What do you like to do for fun?
I just bought a house in Sun Prairie, so I’ve been doing a lot of yardwork and little stuff here and there with upkeep.
I still play baseball with a bunch of my college and high school buddies. So that’s something to look forward to in the summers.
I love watching sports. I’ve been a big sports guy my whole life. Big Badgers, Packers, Brewers fan. That’s pretty much it. Donuts and sports.
Do you have a favorite donut?
If I had to choose one donut, it would probably be just a chocolate frosted cake donut, nothing on it. And if you asked my grandpa, he would tell you that’s like choosing a favorite child.
What do you enjoy about running this business?
We’ve been a staple of Madison for 25 years now. Small businesses, family businesses like we have are what really makes Madison special. It’s just fun to be a part of that.
Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series
They're your neighbors, co-workers or friends you may not have met yet. And they all have a story to tell.
Lessner started out in the laundromat business when he was about 10 years old helping his dad.
The Madison Police Department's new public information officer Tyler Grigg wants to be timely, open and maybe even a little creative in his new position.
Rowan Childs, 44, wanted to fill her home with books for her own children to enjoy but knew not all children are able to have the same experience.
“I did find my passion," says Sally Zirbel-Donisch, "... it was working with not only students and families but staff and partners in the community."
In 1992, Kathy Kuntz enrolled in UW-Madison, expecting to earn a PhD in history, but it was a temp job as a receptionist at a nonprofit that led her into what would become a career in energy.
Michael Graf has written five screenplays: "Winter of Frozen Dreams," "The Last Indian War," "Throwing Hammers," "Venice of America" and "Picket Charlie," a just-finished environmental action picture tackling climate change.
A poll worker and volunteer interviewer for the Fire Department, Pranee Sheskey says she enjoys being part of making democracy work.
John Adams and Michael Moody founded the nonprofit Catalyst for Change in January 2020 to eliminate human suffering one life at a time by placing human dignity and development at the forefront of poverty, addiction and homelessness.
Harambee Village Doulas is trying to improve infant mortality, maternal health.
For more than two decades, the Droids Attack front man has refurbished games at his business Aftershock Retrogames. Now, he's looking to open an arcade bar.
Tiffany Olson owns 120 plants, a Willy Street greenhouse store and a loving Havanese named Mia.
Know Your Madisonian: Madison Audubon director is in the serious 'joy business' of connecting birds and people
Matt Reetz has spent years studying birds, doing postdoctoral research around the United States, Australia, the Caribbean and southern Chile.
Tony Gomez-Phillips' prairie-inspired planting connects Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture with a garden style that embodies his views of nature and how it interacts with humans.
Since 1962, the McCann family name led efforts to make sure Hilldale shopping center is clean and safe. Now Tom McCann has retired to fish, hunt turkeys and catch Dungeness crabs.
Out Health, run by Dr. Kathy Oriel, is in a former dentist's office on University Avenue.
Ken Fager turned pandemic boredom into a popular public art campaign of 3D-printed miniature state Capitols placed throughout Downtown.
Teresa Holmes became Madison Rotary Club president in July.