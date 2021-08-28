Know Your Madisonian: Greenbush Bakery co-owner wants to continue grandpa's 'legacy' of donuts

“That location, it wasn’t the most appealing as far as the interior,” Carlson said with a laugh.

As its popularity increased, Greenbush outgrew its original spot and expanded to two much larger locations. The facility on the Far East Side at 5225 High Crossing Blvd. has an industrial feel, with roughly 20-foot ceilings and an expansive kitchen with fryers, mixers, a conveyer belt and racks of donuts. The smell of dough and frosting wafts through an open hallway out to the seating area.

On the Near West Side at 1402 Regent St., just a few blocks from the original location, Greenbush’s newest location opened in 2019. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, indoor seating and an outdoor patio. Customers can watch the donut production process through windows in the store, Carlson noted.

“The thing that makes us special is being able to come in here and smell the donuts, and see the donuts being made,” Carlson said. “You don’t really get that opportunity too much.”

What made you want to come on as a co-owner and manager?

I knew that my grandparents were kind of getting to the tail end of wanting to do everyday operations. They’re still involved with, more so, paperwork and daily statements and that type of stuff where they can do it out of their house.