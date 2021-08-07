Know Your Madisonian: Georgett Hall takes on new roles as enlisted leader of Wisconsin National Guard

What are some of the challenges of this new position? I’m still getting up to speed on the Air Force, terminology and structure and how all of that works. But it’s definitely been fun. Every job, you’re going to learn something. If you take the time to do it, you’re going to learn something.

And that lifelong learning, right, we’re trying to instill in our son now, through the summer. He doesn’t understand why he has to read or do online homework. And so, you know, just trying to help him figure out this never stops. Mom’s still learning. Even though she’s at the end of her career, she’s still taking the time to learn this stuff.

What did you expect to get out of the military?I joined to pay for college. I seriously thought I was going to pay for college and get out as a specialist. I didn’t plan on doing any more than the six-year enlistment that I had originally signed up to do, because I seriously thought I’d finish college in six years or less.

I kept saying, all right, if I don’t get a promotion, I’ll retire. And then they would promote me. And so then I’m committed to three more years. And you know, so when I took this job, I had said, I would do two to three years. And I decided just recently that I would probably retire at the end.