Know Your Madisonian: Georgett Hall takes on new roles as enlisted leader of Wisconsin National Guard

After nearly three decades in the military, Command Sgt. Maj. Georgett Hall is learning new jobs even as she prepares for retirement.
One of the Wisconsin National Guard’s top enlisted officers, Hall was appointed this year to two new positions created as part of an administrative reorganization.
In her full-time role, she serves as the senior enlisted adviser to the Army National Guard’s chief of staff, Col. Matthew Strub. During weekend and annual drills, she’s the enlisted adviser for Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, the top commander of the entire Wisconsin National Guard.
A native of La Crosse, Hall joined the Army Reserves in 1993 as a way to pay for college, but she dropped out of school after basic training and transferred to active duty. She later joined the New York Army National Guard, doing drug interdiction along the Canadian border before returning to Wisconsin, where she has been a full-time Guard member since 2002.
Hall eventually completed most of the work toward her degree in finance while deployed to Iraq in 2009, doing coursework during downtime on overnight shifts.
“Believe it or not, the enemy sleeps,” she said. “My family wasn’t there and I didn’t really have anything else to focus on. So I used college to keep me distracted.”
Hall lives in DeForest with her husband, fellow Guardsman Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hall, and their 13-year-old son, J.B.
Hall is also a runner, logging about 1,000 miles a year. She has dozens of finisher medals in her office and is trying to run a half-marathon in all 50 states. She and her son have completed four half-marathons and are planning to run their fifth next month in Utah’s Zion National Park.
What is a command sergeant major?A command sergeant major is the senior enlisted person in a battalion or higher echelon, basically the adviser to the commander.
The officers come up with the missions and the enlisted soldiers are the ones who execute the missions. When you see the videos of people kicking in doors, those are enlisted soldiers.
As these officers come up with missions, it’s important to understand ... how it’s going to relate to the guy who has to execute on the ground. And just keeping all the little details in mind.
It’s my job to keep my finger on the pulse of the organization from a morale standpoint. A lot of times when I walk into a room, people are more likely to share with me because I’m an enlisted soldier than they are with an officer, because officers can be a little bit intimidating.
I found my passion in working with soldiers and mentoring enlisted soldiers. My sole purpose is to go and talk to people and to mentor and guide and develop the next round of enlisted leaders.
What are some of the challenges of this new position? I’m still getting up to speed on the Air Force, terminology and structure and how all of that works. But it’s definitely been fun. Every job, you’re going to learn something. If you take the time to do it, you’re going to learn something.
And that lifelong learning, right, we’re trying to instill in our son now, through the summer. He doesn’t understand why he has to read or do online homework. And so, you know, just trying to help him figure out this never stops. Mom’s still learning. Even though she’s at the end of her career, she’s still taking the time to learn this stuff.
What did you expect to get out of the military?I joined to pay for college. I seriously thought I was going to pay for college and get out as a specialist. I didn’t plan on doing any more than the six-year enlistment that I had originally signed up to do, because I seriously thought I’d finish college in six years or less.
I kept saying, all right, if I don’t get a promotion, I’ll retire. And then they would promote me. And so then I’m committed to three more years. And you know, so when I took this job, I had said, I would do two to three years. And I decided just recently that I would probably retire at the end.
And what have you gotten out of it?I’m not sure there are words to explain it. Confidence, motivation. I was never not motivated, but there’s a new level of motivation. I’m not sure that I would have gotten there if it wasn’t for the skills that the military gave me.
The deployments absolutely have given — and I think every soldier and airman that’s deployed will tell you the same thing — it gives you a new appreciation for what we have here. I don’t know that anybody, anywhere has the camaraderie that we have in the military. They talk about the brotherhood, and it truly is. They’re family.
When people say, ‘Would you let your son join?’ I absolutely would. I told him he needs to go through ROTC or some commissioning program though. And not because I don’t want him to teach, coach and mentor. ... I just want him to have his degree first. I don’t want him to take 17 years to do it.
You get things out of the military that you would never have gotten in any other career. And yeah, it comes with the risk of deployments. But my deployments weren’t bad.
You have plans to retire after this assignment. Will it be hard to leave?Absolutely. I would probably stay forever if they let me, but I understand my place in the organization. ... I’m holding up career progression for every enlisted soldier in at least the Army National Guard. So to sit here for too long — it’s just not something that I’ve ever wanted to do. I knew when I took this position, it would be two to three years. And that would be it.
I’ll miss knowing what I’m gonna wear to work every day.
Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series
They're your neighbors, co-workers or friends you may not have met yet. And they all have a story to tell.
