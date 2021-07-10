Know Your Madisonian: Former UW doctor's solo practice focuses on LGBTQ patients

Especially for people who are trans and nonbinary, unfortunately physicians are like, “Oh, I don’t know what to do.” But if you were a 17-year-old cisgender girl who needed contraception, they would throw you pill packs across the room. Somehow gender-related care is viewed as so crazy-different than what a primary care physician should be doing that often (patients) aren’t brave enough to tell their doctor.

LGBTQ people are less likely to have medical coverage. If you have to pay for it (out of pocket), that’s a huge barrier.

What are the challenges of being a solo practitioner?

There’s all this stuff that I didn’t learn in medical school — contracting with insurance companies, learning about all the minutiae of medical billing. Large health care systems get IUDs for about 15% less than we pay for them. I go on vacation, but I can never be just unplugged because I’m still responsible for the people I care for.

When you have a difficult case or you’re trying to figure things out, it’s common to say, “Hey, can I run something by you?” That’s probably what I miss most, the camaraderie and the brain trust.

What are rewards of being a solo practitioner?