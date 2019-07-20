If Amy Kerwin hadn’t found performing music solo in front of hundreds of strangers so intimidating as a teenager nearly 25 years ago, Wisconsin might never have gotten its first sanctuary for retired research monkeys.
Kerwin came to UW-Madison in 1995, intending to major in music after living the early part of her childhood in Duluth, Minnesota, and graduating from high school in Whitewater. The Minnesota accent has stuck.
“I switched majors quickly after learning the pressure of a music ed major,” said Kerwin, 42. “I mean, you have to learn all the instruments. And they had me perform in front of 300 people at 18 years of age and unaccompanied. So on stage just ... yeah, very intense pressure to perform.”
But also having academic strength in science, she turned to medical microbiology and immunology, with an eye toward attending veterinary school. That led to a job at the UW-Madison Primate Center, where she first got to know research monkeys. She stayed on at the lab as a research specialist after graduating with her bachelor’s degree. But in 2003, after learning that other labs were re-training and retiring research monkeys and placing them in sanctuaries to live out their lives, Kerwin wondered why UW couldn’t do the same.
In 2004, while still working at the lab, she founded her nonprofit, Primates Incorporated, with hopes of creating a sanctuary for retired research monkeys. She said she could never get the UW lab on board with that goal, having been told it was unnecessary. Kerwin eventually left the lab to pursue it. For the past 16 years, she has worked as a parking cashier for the city of Madison because the job allows her, during downtime, to read or work on a laptop.
As she built her nonprofit, Kerwin also earned a master of business administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University and learned fundraising and volunteer management through other courses offered in the Madison-area nonprofit community.
After an extensive search for a location for the sanctuary, Primates Incorporated eventually found a home near Westfield in Marquette County and accepted its first monkeys in January 2018. Five monkeys now live there, but Kerwin said there is plenty of room to grow and expand so that as many as 100 retired lab monkeys eventually could live there. An education center at the site, donated by Chuck Stonecipher, opened at the end of June, Kerwin said.
How are you raising money for Primates Incorporated?
We do a third-third-third. Most of our startup funding was from foundations, so I spent a third of my time focusing on foundations, but I also spend a third of my time on outreach and getting the public involved. And then a third of my time writing corporations and businesses who did test on animals, (and those) who didn’t test on animals. I’ve had the most funding success from corporations who claim to not test on animals, like Lush cosmetics. Then there are some huge heroes, Mari and Patrick Buchholz. In 2008, they provided a $50,000 donation to help facilitate our finding land.
It all seems to take a lot of your time.
Yes. I donate 30 hours of my time a week, but I do get paid for up to five hours of grant writing because I feel like foundation support has seen the highest success rate. So I’m making sure that at least that paid component of my job is tied to the fundraising.
So how do you manage everything else that’s going on in your life?
My favorite one and only hobby is playing trombone. And I played trombone with Ladies Must Swing for 18 years. And they’ve played at benefits for me. I’ve played my trombone in the streets for causes. I did a parade fundraiser for the monkeys and I was in a gorilla suit playing trombone. So I enjoy playing trombone for a cause. That gets me out.
Tell me more about Ladies Must Swing. What sort of events and music do you play?
The band has been together for more than 20 years. We play big band music for all types of events, including charities, galas and outdoor park gigs. I love learning about history through music and helping charities through playing trombone. It led me to coordinate the Big Band Benefit where I incorporate local big bands in helping Primates Incorporated. It brings the dancers out and is a fun time while raising money for a serious issue. I also played in other fun bands and then led our trombone Halloween fundraising parades for Primates Incorporated. After the monkeys arrived, things got busier and we stopped doing the Halloween parade down State Street during the day, before Freakfest, but I may revive the tradition.
I see that the Ladies (and yourself) are involved in an annual benefit for the Badger Honor Flight.
We play for the Badger Honor Flight twice annually at the Dane County Airport. Eighteen years ago, I helped coordinate the first Hangar Dance and I suggested to the planning committee that a local nonprofit should be a part of it to sell drinks and snacks. Eventually, it evolved into this wonderful annual Hangar Dance at Wisconsin Aviation that benefits the Badger Honor Flight. It is a 1940s-themed event that honors veterans and incorporates a dance and costume contest as part of the fun while Ladies Must Swing plays all 1940s-era big band music. The next one is today at Wisconsin Aviation.
Has there been any one particular monkey that has made the biggest impact on you?
I knew them all so well. They all had names and individual personalities. But Sadie, she stood out the most because every time you walked into the room, she would be the friendly monkey. People labeled the rhesus monkeys as aggressive in the lab. And I would, you know, I’d be aggressive too, if I were an intelligent being in nine cubic feet. But Sadie, I think I felt like she was up there wanting to be groomed and everyone fell in love with her.
For more information about Primates Incorporated, visit primatesinc.com. For more information about the Hangar Dance, visit www.facebook.com/events/2168470309857620.