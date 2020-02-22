You are the owner of this article.
Know Your Madisonian: For UW-Madison dean, the future is history
top story
KNOW YOUR MADISONIAN | NATHAN PHELPS

Know Your Madisonian: For UW-Madison dean, the future is history

Nathan Phelps

Nathan Phelps, assistant dean for the College of Letters and Science, and director of UW-Madison's FIGs program, says the first time he taught his futuristic course it was called "The World in 2020."

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

As a college professor, Nathan Phelps has looked into the future from many angles. First, through a course he started teaching in 2007 at Western Kentucky University.

He continues to teach the course on a limited basis in Madison, where he grew up, the son of two school teachers, and where he’s assistant dean for the College of Letters and Science and director of UW-Madison’s First-Year Interest Groups.

The course, originally called “History of the Future” in 2006, looked at past visions of the future.

“Students really responded to it, especially since we were just at the beginning of a new century,” said Phelps, who graduated from West High School and UW-Madison, before getting his doctorate in American history at the University of Texas-Austin.

Phelps’ wife, Katrina Phelps, also got a doctorate at UT-Austin and is a psychologist who works in the UW School of Nursing. Their children were born in Austin and grew up in Kentucky.

“So they had no connection whatsoever to Madison other than this is where the grandparents on both sides and aunts and uncles and cousins and so forth were all located,” Phelps said. “They know Madison well, but they had never lived here.”

Their daughter went to Oberlin College in Ohio, and got a master’s degree at UW-Madison, where she works. Their son went to Carleton College in Minnesota and manages a human neurobiology lab at Boston University.

Phelps’ “History of the Future” course is now known as “The World in 2050.” The course looks at demographic and resource issues, technological change, economic integration, conflict and leadership.

Phelps, 54, stayed at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green for 14 years before returning to Madison in 2015 to run UW-Madison’s First-Year Interest Groups, known as FIGs.

With FIGs, which began in 2001, first-year students form a cohort and take three courses connected by a common theme. About 20 students make up each FIG, and help each other academically and socially, easing the transition to college.

I’d never heard of FIGs, but it looks like a great program because my biggest worry when I came to UW-Madison for college in the mid-80s was the size, as I’m sure it is for many young people. And FIGs seem designed to make the university feel smaller for freshmen.

That’s exactly right. From a student perspective, this place is a very large research-intensive institution and that’s of course our great strength. But it can also be, as you said, intimidating because you can feel lost in a place this big. So FIGs, along with some other programs that I work with, is really designed to make this big place feel more intimate, kind of like a liberal arts college embedded within a large research university.

Was there any culture shock for you moving from Austin to Kentucky?

Yeah, it was the smallest place we’d ever lived in terms of the size of the city. We were just north of Nashville, so Nashville was kind of our city to go to for music and food and big-city stuff. But, yeah, it was a bit of a shock. On the other hand, it was a nice change of pace from living in really the center of Austin, really close to campus and in kind of a happening area, to a more kind of rural setting. Our backyard backed up onto a horse farm. So it was very tranquil, a 180-degree change in that sense.

I know you don’t teach much anymore, but you taught “The World in 2050” in the fall of 2017 and will probably teach it again next year. When you first started teaching it many years ago, wasn’t 2020 in the title?

The first time I taught it, it was called “The World in 2020” (laughs).

What did you teach about 2020 back then?

The whole thing grew out of a model that was developed by a think tank in Washington D.C. called The Center for Strategic and International Studies. They had developed this framework called the seven revolutions, which basically look at seven trends that are significant and they think important for people to be paying attention to that might be transforming the world out to say, 2020.

So what are you looking at in terms of 2050? What’s that going to look like, the future analytics?

What I always tell students is this course isn’t going to be a blueprint about what the future is going to look like as much as using futurist methods to understand how we can extrapolate from trends and anticipate some things that might happen in the future. ... What we’re kind of putting together in 2050 is, if we have 9.5 billion people, which is what many of the models say we’ll have approximately, and they’re living mostly in cities, which is what models tell us, and we have this kind of migration and so forth, right now, looking at the coronavirus for instance ... is the idea of what you get when you have a lot of urban people and billions of them. You get obviously consumption of goods, you get proximity, which you can scale in a city to provide services, but you also then have people who can spread germs quickly. And so you can solve problems easily, but you can also create problems easily.

Do you cover smartphones and Instagram and TikTok and all these other technologies that students are using in their free time and all the time?

Absolutely. Technology is a big part of it because of the extent to which things have become digitized, then once something is digital, you can apply computation to it. So supercomputers can begin to analyze lots of data like texts, like face recognition, like location services and so forth that people have embedded in their phones and elsewhere. And you can put together a good understanding of someone’s daily life through the application of computation to all these data. That’s one of the things we talk a lot about: the digital trail that people leave behind and the connectivity and the benefits of connectivity and the downsides of connectivity and the sort of 24-hour news cycle and the good things about that, the bad things. There’s a lot of stress associated with this.

Talk a little bit more about that.

A phone can be both a leash and a source of liberation, depends kind of how you look at it. ... Students really engage with that because, of course, they have their own concerns about the nature of their lives. The other thing that’s kinda fun from my perspective is when I talk to students about the future, say 2050, they’ll actually be younger than I am now in 2050. So while it may seem way, way far away from their current reality, it’s still going to be a reality that they’re going to be living.

