Know Your Madisonian: For UW-Madison dean, the future is history

What I always tell students is this course isn’t going to be a blueprint about what the future is going to look like as much as using futurist methods to understand how we can extrapolate from trends and anticipate some things that might happen in the future. ... What we’re kind of putting together in 2050 is, if we have 9.5 billion people, which is what many of the models say we’ll have approximately, and they’re living mostly in cities, which is what models tell us, and we have this kind of migration and so forth, right now, looking at the coronavirus for instance ... is the idea of what you get when you have a lot of urban people and billions of them. You get obviously consumption of goods, you get proximity, which you can scale in a city to provide services, but you also then have people who can spread germs quickly. And so you can solve problems easily, but you can also create problems easily.