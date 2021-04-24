Know Your Madisonian: For Cat Project director, small things make big impact

There were certain things that I certainly wasn’t prepared for, but I think that it’s been a really rewarding experience. It’s been one that reminds me that even if you’re doing things for animals, you’re also doing things for people, and I’ve really enjoyed seeing those ripples and seeing the effect that the things that we’re doing can really have on the greater community. And that sometimes it feels like what we do is really small. But at the same time we see those ripples out and we see the adoption success stories, or the things that people are able to do after we’re able to help them spay or neuter all the cats on their farm, or some of those things that we feel are smaller things that we would do on our day to day, and they make a real big impact. So that’s the been the most rewarding part.