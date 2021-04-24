Know Your Madisonian: For Cat Project director, small things make big impact

For six years, Colin Steinke’s working life has been all about cats.
As executive director of the Madison Cat Project — known until 2017 as Dane County Friends of Ferals — he has led the organization through a period of growth that will culminate this summer with the group’s move to a much larger building on Latham Drive in a business park on Madison’s South Side. It’s just a few blocks from the Cat Project’s current building on Post Road.
The new building will finally offer Steinke enough space for an office. Since he was hired he has been working mostly from the Far East Side home he shares with his wife, Kirsten, their dog and two cats.
“All of these technology tools are great, like Zoom and Slack and all of these things that we use to keep ourselves connected have been really, really helpful,” Steinke said. “But it doesn’t necessarily replace just walking down the hall and saying, ‘Hey, how you doing?’”
A native of Lake Mills, Steinke, 35, earned a degree in English from UW-Whitewater, and since then has worked both in retail and as a volunteer coordinator in church settings.
“I had not had any animal welfare experience or anything like that,” Steinke said. But it was his retail management, volunteer experience and an interest in the nonprofit world, along with the fresh perspective sought by the organization, that led him to the Madison Cat Project.
In its new quarters, the group will continue to offer spay and neuter services and will continue to socialize feral cats for possible adoption by the public. It also offers “barn cats” — cats that can’t get the hang of living with people but make great rodent control animals in rural areas. In normal, non-pandemic years, Steinke said, more than 800 cats are adopted from the group. Again in non-pandemic years, the group has an army of about 200 volunteers who do everything from clean cages to foster cats to serve on the group’s board of directors.
But the move to the new, larger building could someday mean the group will have a place where people looking to adopt a cat can come and browse available felines, in addition to those offered by the group at retail partners.
Tell me a bit about the new space and what you’ll be able to do there that you haven’t been able to do.
It’s four times as large. Our current space is a little over 1,100 square feet, which is pretty small. The (new) building was sort of cordoned off as two spaces. One of them is offices and a general administrative area. And then there was a side that was sort of a garage. And so we’re building out that garage side to be our clinic and our cat rooms. And we’re actually expanding upward, as well, which gains us another 500 or so square feet on top of the 4,400. We may expect to be able to double our general capacity.
And our clinic space will be significantly larger and just built more efficiently. We’re expecting to be able to increase our weekly spay-neuter appointment availability by about 20, so we’re hoping it should result in about a thousand more available appointments for the community throughout the year. We have some real vague thoughts, like down the road to be able to offer wellness appointments, like veterinary appointments. But that’s a many-years-off project, I think.
How are you funding the new facility?
We’ve had a number of major donors in the past few years offer some support into a small endowment fund that grew a bit. So we were able to use a significant portion of that for the down payment. And we did take out a mortgage for part of the building. It was an opportunity that popped up that just felt like it was too perfect to pass up. And then the majority of the build-out is being paid for through the sale of our current building. And also the generosity of a number of donors who have stepped up to sponsor rooms and equipment and other sorts of things through a small capital campaign that we’ve done.
How far out would you say you are to opening the new facility?
Hopefully only about eight weeks. We are well into the build-out process. We’re still waiting on a handful of scheduling (items) in terms of electricians and things like that. We’re supposed to be done with it by the end of May in terms of what we’ve agreed to with our contractor. But we’re hoping to be able to move in in June, but if not June, it’ll for sure be July and then we’ll be able to be fully rolling in there sometime this summer.
For you personally, not having come from an animal welfare background, what has this experience been like for you over the past six years?
There were certain things that I certainly wasn’t prepared for, but I think that it’s been a really rewarding experience. It’s been one that reminds me that even if you’re doing things for animals, you’re also doing things for people, and I’ve really enjoyed seeing those ripples and seeing the effect that the things that we’re doing can really have on the greater community. And that sometimes it feels like what we do is really small. But at the same time we see those ripples out and we see the adoption success stories, or the things that people are able to do after we’re able to help them spay or neuter all the cats on their farm, or some of those things that we feel are smaller things that we would do on our day to day, and they make a real big impact. So that’s the been the most rewarding part.
You’re really a pretty big organization that kind of flies under the radar, really.
Yeah. And in our strategic plan, one of our big goals is how to make sure that folks know who we are. It’s a tough space to sort of reside in because there are a lot of animal welfare organizations. There’s a lot of cat rescues. So getting opportunities for people to read about what makes us unique and what we’re offering to the community is always a really exciting thing for us because that’s one of the things that we’re just trying to figure out, how to get in front of people so that they know if they need us, we’re here.
For more information on the Madison Cat Project, visit their website at www.madisoncatproject.org.
The move to a new, larger building could mean the Madison Cat Project can host people browsing available felines for adoption.