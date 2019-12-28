Know Your Madisonian: Erlanger Award winner led Tenney-Lapham through transformation

The neighborhood was very different then. We had three kids growing up then, and there were six other kids on the street. There were hardly any children. And basically people were moving out of the city center, moving out to the suburbs. It was residential, but a large part student housing out to the 1000 block. Lapham School is the local elementary and that closed at about that time. And that had a really deleterious effect on the neighborhood because why would you bring your kids to grow up in a neighborhood without a neighborhood school? So getting Lapham open again was a huge improvement.

Tell me how you got involved in the neighborhood.

There was a neighborhood organization, and it primarily was based in this part of the neighborhood. (Linster) got involved and I went to a couple meetings and thought, I can’t, I just really didn’t appreciate going to extra meetings. So I was not involved until I retired. But after I retired, (Linster) was working on forming a new council and there was a position open and he said they had some trouble getting a piece of it done. And I said, “Well that’s really simple. I could do that.” And so I got started, got on the neighborhood council, and I just got to be a neighborhood nerd after that.

That was really kind of at the beginning of a really pivotal time in the neighborhood.