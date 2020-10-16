Know Your Madisonian: Educator builds 145 desks (and counting) for schoolchildren

Lepinski came to Madison as an undergraduate in 1996. Her bachelor's degree is in sociology and women's studies. She has a master's degree in social work and a teaching degree in history.

She worked for the Madison School District's alternative education program for 10 years, teaching history for eight. She's in her second year working for the district's central office as a universal systems coach focusing on student engagement in high school classrooms. Her goal is to become a principal.

Lepinski lives on the North Side with her wife, Daisy Quintal, who owns Union Hair Parlor on Winnebago Street, and their two sons, 13 and 8.

So, tell me how you went from one desk to 145 desks.

Since I am a teacher, or I work in the district, people were asking families, "Could you use a desk?" because I said, "I'll make it." It's just my labor. I had free pallets .... Then before you knew it, MMSD ran that story featuring me on their website. And from there, I couldn't stop it.

Did you ever hurt yourself woodworking as a kid?