After more than two years of approaching cats as a stranger, Jason Nolen knows how to read the signs of whether he has a willing model to photograph.
If he is lucky, Nolen will capture a few shots on his iPhone 7 to add to a cache of feline photos, destined for his Instagram account Cats of Madison.
The 40-year-old Nolen, who is pursuing a doctorate in sociology from UW-Madison, curates the popular Instagram account. Started in May 2016, the account now has more than 10,000 followers.
The California native posts a picture daily Monday through Saturday of a cat he has spotted in Madison — usually hanging out on a sidewalk or a front porch — accompanied by the cat’s name and the street on which he found the cat.
Nolen moved to Madison in 2014 to go to graduate school and lives in the Marquette neighborhood, which with the Atwood neighborhood are “prime areas” for cat-spotting.
Between lecturing this summer at UW-Madison and preparing to lecture again in the fall, Nolen has been fundraising for and working on a Cats of Madison book that will feature previously posted photos, unpublished cat pictures and stories of his experience with the felines and what their owners have told him.
Why did you start Cats of Madison?
It’s a question I get a lot, and really, it wasn’t planned or a strategic thing. I just started using Instagram not long before and so I was kind of getting used to thinking about taking pictures and posting them to Instagram. I had posted a couple pictures of cats, just cats in the neighborhood, to my Instagram. ... part of it was I was thinking, ‘There are a lot of people who don’t like cats, maybe this is annoying to some of my friends to see these pictures of cats on my Instagram. Why don’t I just start a separate account and call it Cats of Madison’ because I knew Cats of Instagram existed. ... I wasn’t thinking it was going to be a thing. I just started it, posted a few pictures, and I started getting followers.
Do you have an estimate of how many cats you have taken photos of at this point?
Somewhere around 250 or 300 different cats.
How do you approach new cats you meet?
It’s become this embodied thing where I’ve learned these very subtle ways of moving and interacting with a cat … I couldn’t put into words what to do, but I’ve just memorized all the things you do and all the ways of looking at them and moving where they won’t run away.
What is your strategy for finding cats?
Cat walks. Occasionally, I’ll drive around a little bit, but I try to mostly walk because it also keeps me in shape. Sometimes I’ll drive to another neighborhood, another of part of town, and walk around there.
Most people when they’re walking have their eyes forward. Are you scanning or searching on cat walks?
Yeah, I always have my head on a swivel, especially if I’m in a kind of neighborhood where it seems like it’s more likely there would be outdoor cats — not a lot of traffic, sidewalks, all that kind of stuff.
How have winters gone?
That’s one of the things about having all the pictures saved up. It’s just like a squirrel gathering nuts so I have all these pictures I can post in the winter that I take when it’s warmer out.
Do you have any cats personally?
Yeah, my girlfriend and I have two cats that I love so much. There’s Button and Baby Girl, and they’ve appeared on the account ... We got (Baby Girl) at the Dane County Humane Society and her name was Baby Girl there. We were like, ‘That’s a stupid name,’ so we gave her a new name, and after three days we were like, ‘That name doesn’t fit, she is a Baby Girl,’ so we just went with it.
— Interview by Logan Wroge