Know Your Madisonian: Customers have no excuse for forgetting this cashier's name

I’ll sing to every song that I know and if I don’t know the words, I’ll make up my own.

Do you ever get funny looks from people?

Oh definitely.

Do you have a good singing voice?

When I’m trying, but most of the time I’m just having fun.

Do you have a favorite type of music?

Oldies. I’ll be waiting for somebody to use their debit cards and I’ll be singing and they’ll be like, “You’re too young to know this song.” There are people who say “the girl that sings.” They don’t know my name. There was this one night when I worked nights and I thought everyone was gone and Whitney Houston singing “I Will Always Love You” came on the radio and I went over to the microphone not even trying, “I will always loovvve you!” And then somebody walked up.

Tell me something about your upbringing?