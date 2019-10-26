Naomi Kroth, project manager and vice president of marketing for Bachmann Construction, forged a personal connection in her role in the Garver Feed Mill renovation, while her position at the family-owned company allows the Atwood neighborhood resident time to spend with her family, including 3-year-old daughter Maren.
During the recent opening of a yoga studio in the renovated Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s East Side, Naomi Kroth found herself crying.
“All these people were really excited to be here. The space is beautiful,” Kroth said of the Perennial Yoga studio.
The 35-year-old project manager and vice president of marketing for Madison-based Bachmann Construction led the creation of the yoga studio, along with other spaces, inside the 113-year-old former feed mill.
Since moving into those roles in 2014, Kroth has found emotionally rewarding aspects of managing projects at the family-owned company, which her grandparents started.
Of particular resonance for Kroth, who lives with her family in the Atwood neighborhood, was managing the construction of several of the spaces in the Garver building, along with leading the conversion of an East Side warehouse into the Crucible nightclub, which acts as a new home for the city subcultures encompassing goth, industrial, steampunk, burlesque, drag and other genres, previously served by the now-demolished club Inferno.
“We built this nightclub, and it was a wonderful process,” Kroth said. “The owners really had their hearts in the right place. They wanted to build this place for the culture and community they loved.”
The third generation of her family involved in Bachmann Construction, Kroth didn’t go straight into the construction industry after graduating from UW-Madison in 2006 with a math degree.
She spent seven years with Epic Systems Corp., where she also was a project manager. While she enjoyed her time at the medical records software company, Kroth said her role at Bachmann — where she first helped out cleaning office bathrooms as a child — allows her to spend more time with her family.
She is married to Brian Kroth, and they have two children — Maren, 3, and Eden, 6. In her free time, the self-described “theater kid” participates in science-fiction and women’s book clubs, trains for half-marathons and teaches a workout class at the East Side’s YMCA, where she is also on the advisory board.
What has working at Garver been like?
I live a quarter-mile from Garver, so I get to hang my hat a little bit on this place that is going to be a place in Madison for decades. Not only do I love it because it’s in my neighborhood and it’s a vibrant spot the community is just falling in love with, but I actually get to say, “I helped make that place in our community.” It’s like the best part of my job.
Do you get a connection to the projects you work on?
It’s not every one. Some of them are like, “Yep, I built a lactation room for one of the libraries.” It didn’t have quite the same effect. But there are a couple now that have been really meaningful, and I’m just so glad these places exist to make Madison a wonderful place, and I got to help make those places.
Are there many other female construction project managers in Dane County?
I’ve run into a handful of women in the trades. I don’t think I’ve ever run into another construction project manager. A couple of the subcontractors that we work with have women who are project managers ... I’ve run into a lot of women on the design side either as architects, engineers or interior design folks who are working on the layout of spaces and the flow of people inside spaces. It seems like that’s where women are really making the most inroads into the construction industry. Very few women down at the field personnel level.
Are you involved in other community efforts?
Right now I’m helping to plan the Pinney Library gala, their grand opening. I’m helping to raise money for the Pinney Library foundation. That space is opening in February, and the capital campaign is trying to endow the foundation with a good bit of capital so they can run their programs.
Where did you meet your husband?
We went to high school together in Verona ... It was AP (calculus) that my husband and I started flirting in, and we were flirting by competing based on test scores.