Know Your Madisonian: City grant supervisor helps make housing affordable

What are the greatest needs you see in the homeless population?

More supportive housing opportunities and property management that is willing to lower barriers on screening. While the city/county focus on expanding emergency shelter for homeless, those sites should be just a stop gap, an emergency situation, until permanent housing can be obtained. Many people grew up with different social circumstances around us and some households may need help navigating systems in different ways than others. We also have households who have had some bad luck in their lives. Maybe they made a few poor choices in the past. We need to give people the opportunity to secure housing and not always look at past mistakes.

What are the major shortcomings of our system?

Besides adequate shelter and housing opportunities, we need to create better coordination with mental health and crisis response systems. I think the county and city are trying to take those steps in the 2021 budgets.

What are the greatest unfilled needs in your area of responsibility?