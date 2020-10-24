Know Your Madisonian: Changing kids' lives with bikes

Was cycling always a part of your life?

I grew up on an island in Lake Huron. Drummond Island, it’s called. It’s right on the Canadian border. I’m a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. I was one of the few native families left on the islands.

We grew up incredibly poor. I was never above the poverty level. Because my mom, she dropped out of high school at 16 to have my sister. She had me a year later. My dad is Ojibwe. He just had a life filled with trauma, and hard decisions were made as a result. He left us when I was 1, and I did not see him much. It was really challenging. My mom always worked three jobs. So I understand our recipients’ lives and the complexities and the challenges and just how much joy having a bicycle can bring to a kid whose life is filled with stress.

What did having a bike mean to you?

It was independence. It was joy. It was freedom. It was, you know, all of my worries were left behind. I never had a new bicycle, but I didn’t care. It didn’t mean anything. As long as it worked, I was happy. It helped me also in my social circles. You know, other kids had bicycles. If you don’t have a bicycle, you’re left out of that group.