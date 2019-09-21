Long before taking the lead at Centro Hispano of Dane County, Karen Menendez Coller started her work helping Latino families in the United States.
Menendez Coller was born in El Salvador and grew up while the country was torn by a vicious civil war. Her father dreamed of a better life for his children and moved the family to the United States, where they settled in Los Angeles in 1987, when Menendez Coller was about 13.
“That’s the one thing that really built a lot of resilience in me, wanting to do much more just because I saw how much they fought for us,” she said of her parents.
That resilience and drive led her to help others who come from similar backgrounds. She earned a doctoral degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore — where she met her husband, Ryan Coller, a Wisconsin native — and went on to lead research projects and develop programs to address problems facing Latinos in the United States.
When Menendez Coller and her husband were already planning to move to Madison in 2013 — her husband was hired by American Family Children’s Hospital — the directorship at Centro Hispano opened up. Though she was considering a position in public health at UW Hospital, she saw the opportunity to directly affect the lives of Latino families at the advocacy and community center.
“I love the work that I do at Centro,” Menendez Coller said. “It really feels like home to me and it has sustained me through the years.”
Her years as director haven’t been easy, either, Menendez Coller said. During her tenure, President Donald Trump won election with a platform of preventing immigration from Mexico and Central American countries, Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted a raid to detain undocumented immigrants in Madison and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) federal program that prevented the deportation of undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children ended.
Despite the challenges, Menendez Coller said she sees hope for the Latino community in Madison and wants to be part of Madison’s progress.
“There’s a need to understand how we can thrive as a whole community (in Madison), not just some, but everybody,” Menendez Coller said. “But I do sense that there is hope and potential here that is a lot less tangible or palpable in other places in this country.”
What was the experience of immigrating like for you?
My family since (I was) 5, until that age, we kept trying to immigrate to the U.S. and moved around quite a bit — always not feeling like I was rooted very much. That stayed with me until this day, and just, it leaves a little bit of trauma. Just feeling like you’re very connected to your family, but also trying to make a home in these different spaces that we kept moving through.
What would you want people who are not Latino to understand about the Latino experience in Madison?
I think people seem very afraid to connect with the Latino community. I would love for them to understand that the hopes and dreams are the same for anybody here. We have a shared humanity that really pulls us all together and we’re not that much different from everybody else. We have just overcome a lot of challenges and barriers and continue to do that even now.
What have been some of the challenges you’ve faced as head of Centro Hispano?
I think the lack of understanding of the community and how fast-growing it is. I do a lot of educating that I kind of wish I didn’t have to do and I think I shouldn’t need to do. I want to be part of a greater vision — that’s another challenge. I think our communities should be part of a greater vision for the city, the county and the entire state.
What have been some of the positive experiences in your last few years as director?
I find true joy when I see everybody holding their head up high, speaking up, being a part of different conversations and just joining in and feeling like they’re less in the shadows. I think that’s a true joy for me.