Know Your Madisonian: Catalyst for Change founders work to fill gaps in helping homeless

Adams: I will always view myself as the poor kid from the southeast side of Chicago who made it. I am one of their children. Now, I have an opportunity to give back to the community that helped me overcome.

Moody: I tried to reinvent myself, and I decided to go back to school to finish my bachelor’s. I focused on social work, and things keep lining up, pointing me forward on this path. I read “Evicted” and then received an invitation to attend a community meeting about the space purchased to become The Beacon. It was a need and a way to start giving back to my community.

What did you learn during your experience at The Beacon?

Adams: I learned that there were gaps in services, and that is what brought about Catalyst for Change.

