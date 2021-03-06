Know Your Madisonian: Catalyst for Change founders work to fill gaps in helping homeless

The unlikely partners met at Madison’s critical refuges for the homeless and together decided to do more.
John Adams and Michael Moody met at Bethel Lutheran Church’s homeless ministry and then were among the first employees at The Beacon homeless day resource center, which opened at 615 E. Washington Ave. in 2017.
In January 2020, seeing so much need, they founded Catalyst for Change, a nonprofit that aims to eliminate human suffering one life at a time by placing human dignity and development at the forefront of poverty, addiction and homelessness. The nonprofit has had a contract with the city to provide outreach to the homeless Downtown and at other spots since September 2020 and a contract with Dane County to provide case management services since the start of the year.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Adams moved to Madison at age 13 when his mother relocated to escape an environment of drugs and violence for a better life. The family initially lived at the Salvation Army of Dane County shelter, a hotel, and the YWCA. Adams went to East High School and Work Learn/East, and earned an associate degree in liberal arts from Madison Area Technical College and a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from UW-Stout.
He did manual labor in warehouses and changed tires before his calling to social services. He was employed by Catholic Charities for almost seven years, the first three-plus years at Hope Haven alcohol and drug treatment, and then The Beacon. To prepare for The Beacon, he spent time at Bethel Lutheran’s homeless ministry, where he met Moody, getting to know the people he would serve. At The Beacon, he started as the lead guest services specialist and then served as director until he stepped aside on Jan. 1 to focus on Catalyst for Change.
Moody, born in Lawrence, Kansas, is a minister’s son whose family moved around a lot and ended up in Madison in 1979. He went to East High School and attended UW-Madison, where he returned later in life to finish a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and then a master’s degree in social work with an emphasis on policy and administration.
He grew up in a home that valued helping others, and while in the service industry, developed an appreciation of customer service. He’d worked for years in the restaurant field in Madison, but after earning his bachelor’s degree, he began working for Catholic Charities, first at the Bethel’s homeless ministry and then as community and partner relations specialist at The Beacon. He left that position to work full time for Catalyst for Change.
How did you become interested in homelessness?
Adams: I will always view myself as the poor kid from the southeast side of Chicago who made it. I am one of their children. Now, I have an opportunity to give back to the community that helped me overcome.
Moody: I tried to reinvent myself, and I decided to go back to school to finish my bachelor’s. I focused on social work, and things keep lining up, pointing me forward on this path. I read “Evicted” and then received an invitation to attend a community meeting about the space purchased to become The Beacon. It was a need and a way to start giving back to my community.
What did you learn during your experience at The Beacon?
Adams: I learned that there were gaps in services, and that is what brought about Catalyst for Change.
Moody: I learned as much about myself as I did about the social services for this community. I learned about my biases and prejudices regarding poverty, people who do not look like me or grew up in radically different environments. I had my eyes opened to the incredible struggle every person I serve has and continues to go through. I discovered the many barriers society in general and our community put in the way of people trying to get help. I realized that I had to earn people’s trust and prove I am not another white who works for the “system.”
What is Catalyst for Change?
Adams: Our goal in street mediation is to connect people experiencing homelessness to shelter and services to work on their upward mobility. We also facilitate the relationship between the community, businesses, law enforcement and people experiencing homelessness. The case management part of our business is Comprehensive Community Services to fill gaps and to increase the chances of long-term success for the clients we serve.
What are you seeing, experiencing?
Adams: The genuine compassion and humanity in our beautiful community. I have never been prouder of this community and the outpouring of support and kindness.
Moody: I am seeing a different aspect of people’s experience of being on the street. We see the driving forces of unsupported mental health issues, untreated substance use disorders, PTSD and loneliness. We see the psychological scars from people going through systems, from criminal justice, mental health, substance abuse treatment, etc. The barriers to getting help for the driving forces, getting housing and obtaining living-wage jobs. People want to help and make things better, and we need to figure out how to do it better.
What are the greatest needs of the homeless population?
Moody: People need better access to treatment and housing.
What can our community do beyond what’s happening now?
Adams: Encourage our community to be more involved because these are not just homeless people. These are our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, grandmothers and grandfathers.
Moody: Be involved, either directly or by supporting groups like Catalyst, who are working directly with these folks. The other facet I think is key is becoming involved in local politics by advocating for our community’s important issues with our local leaders. We must invest in our collective future as a community.
What have you learned about the homeless?
Adams: They have made me a better father and son. It is easy to forget that sometimes it is just one tragic event or bad decision that can lead anyone down a path of lost purpose.
Moody: It could be any one of us; we are one tragedy — be it medical or a pandemic that shifts the global economy — away from being homeless ourselves. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity, and we all need help in one form or another.
