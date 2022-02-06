Know Your Madisonian: Capitol Lakes cook found niche interacting with residents

A Madison native who went to Edgewood High School, Ron Ladell, 62, has worked at what now is Capitol Lakes retirement community in Downtown Madison for more than 45 years.

In 1976, at age 17, he started as a dishwasher. Three years later, after studying culinary arts at Madison Area Technical College, he started working as a cook, which he did for 30 years, preparing meals for nursing home, assisted living and independent living residents.

In 2009, when Capitol Lakes opened The Lunch Box, a lunch cart in the atrium, Ladell found his niche. In an open area with a few tables and couches, he served entrees, salads, desserts and beverages, much of it prepared by his colleagues. He really enjoyed interacting with the residents. When The Lunch Box closed in spring 2020 because of COVID-19, “it was like a ghost town,” he said.

Ladell has also served food at Seasons, the dining room at Capitol Lakes, and at its Henry Street Café. He has staffed a happy hour cart on Thursdays, which was stopped recently because of the omicron surge of COVID-19. Since 2019, he has worked part time.

He and his wife, Christine, like to hike in Cherokee Marsh, near where they live. Son Kevin, 35, of Madison, is married and has two sons. Daughter Diane, 32, is married and lives in Colorado.

Capitol Lakes, built in 1975 as Methodist Retirement Services, later became known as Meriter Retirement Services. Since 2008, Capitol Lakes has been managed by Pacific Retirement Services.

What are your favorite dishes to cook?

Italian food, especially lasagna. It’s usually a favorite dish at Capitol Lakes.

How do you and others plan out menus at Capitol Lakes?

A lot of the menus are set up by a dietician. The cooks work off those menus. When I was cooking, it was a structured menu. It was a lot of meat and potatoes — pork chops, roast beef. The lasagna was usually at night. The heavier meal was at lunch. For a while, I would go up to the floors and get suggestions, complaints and praise. I would put it in a notebook and give it to a dietician.

Why do you like working at a retirement facility?

The No. 1 reason I go in is to see and interact with the residents, which has been lost in the last couple of years with COVID. The Lunch Box was the highlight of my career.

What lessons have you learned interacting with residents through the years?

Two or three years ago, when I was working in the dining room and at The Lunch Box, they were telling me to let a woman into the elevator first and exit the elevator first. And to walk on the outside of the sidewalk and to let your spouse be on the inside, and to not wear your hat at dinner. These things are lost now. The younger generation is coming into the facility. You see a lot more cellphone use; you never saw that before.

When I first opened The Lunch Box, there were several World War II vets. One was a pilot on an aircraft carrier. Another guy was in the Navy; he did the signals.

The Lunch Box was a gathering place. I felt real proud to be there and make them happy every day. A resident, Jim Crow (a UW-Madison geneticist who died in 2012), would come on Thursdays and play his viola. He had played in the Madison Symphony Orchestra. He was really talented. That’s when we drew real big crowds. Everybody had their spot.

Alice Loew (a current Capitol Lakes resident and mother of author Patty Loew) came to The Lunch Box every day and always had a great attitude. She would (jokingly) say, “I’m running security around here.” She sat in the same corner spot, and people would come just to talk to her. She’s Native American and went to our son’s high school history class (Kevin Ladell teaches at Sun Prairie High School) and shared her knowledge about Native Americans.

What is your favorite restaurant in Madison and why?

One of my favorites is Paisan’s — their pizza, their meatballs, their lasagna. I also like Mariner’s Inn. They have awesome steak, awesome seafood. Everybody there used to be a lot older than us, but now we’re catching up.

Do you cook much at home?

My wife can cook just as well as I can, so sometimes I’m the sous chef. I help and prep. We work together. Chris worked at a pizzeria. She can throw pizza dough. I can’t do that.

(She added: “I go to him for all of the technical stuff — the chicken’s got to be at this temperature. Stuff doesn’t sit on our counter, because it’s got to be in the oven or the fridge. No one keeps a cleaner kitchen at home. You’re never going to get a foodborne illness at our house.”)

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.