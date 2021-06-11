Know Your Madisonian: Bringing 'wild' beauty to Monona Terrace's rooftop gardens

I think the term “shaping gardens” is everything in this question. It at first acknowledges the power and ability of the human hand to impose its will on the natural landscape and also identifies the gardener or designer as the creative force behind this subjective interpretation of beauty. So they are special responsibilities that should be well thought out.

Why did you move to Monona Terrace?

Aside from the full-time position, what an amazing opportunity to be a part of an internationally recognized iconic Frank Lloyd Wright building dripping with local history.

What sort of garden existed at Monona Terrace when you arrived?

It was a pretty garden -- a relatively symmetrical and conventional landscape with a few more trees, shrubs, and many flowering annuals planted throughout. There was more shade in certain areas, however, and views of the lake were obstructed by shrub plantings in between the mature Norway Maples. There was a lot of unplanted space that was covered with wood mulch and there were higher maintenance inputs like irrigation needs and pest management.

What is your vision for the gardens and landscaping there?