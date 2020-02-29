Know Your Madisonian: Bringing indigenous perspective to UW-Madison campus

I’ve had people on the tour who say for the first time ever, “I feel like a guest here.” And when I am a guest in other places, I learn about those places. I learn about those people.

Growing up in La Crosse, were you exposed to indigenous cultures?

I’m a mixed person. I’m an enrolled member of the Sokoagan Chippewa community on my dad’s side. On my mom’s side, I’m mostly Finnish. Understanding those two cultures and how they came together in me has been a really important, maybe the most important, part of my life.

Every day I’m trying to figure out how those two world views, how those two different ways of thinking sort of affect me and the way that I see the world.

It’s been a process of unlearning. You think you see one place, that you know one place, but in fact you don’t. And that place, as you learn, as you grow, it becomes a very different place. You see different things in your place and learn different ways of being human in your place.

What led you to want to study library science?

I might not have been going to classes at Logan (High School), but I was reading.