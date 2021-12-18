Know Your Madisonian: Ben Dickmeyer works to reunite lost bikes with riders

If you lose your bike in Madison, Ben Dickmeyer might know where it is.
Dickmeyer is the city’s bicycle recovery specialist, a one-man team within the Police Department whose job is to collect roughly 200 abandoned bikes each year and, when possible, reunite them with the owners of more than 500 bikes reported as stolen.
The 22-year-old Middleton native, who studies conservation biology and environmental studies at UW-Madison, was hired in October for the position, which was created around 2005 but had been vacant since March 2020.
How did you become a bike recovery specialist?
I’m in my last year or so of school at UW-Madison. And I was working just like a front desk job. Just kind of sitting doing customer service-type stuff.
I want to do government work after school, mainly with things like the National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. So just getting experience with any sort of government job.
And also, I really enjoy biking. It’s fun to kind of just look at all these, like, weird bikes and these kind of junkers. There’s one that I pulled in that was pretty nice. And it was just like, ogling at it. So that’s definitely fun, too. And just getting to drive around the van and be independent in my work.
What does a bike recovery specialist do?
It’s two-sided. There’s the office work, and then actually getting out and picking up bikes and tagging them. It’s a lot of record management, just like making sure that we have all the bikes accounted for in the electronic system. We check national databases for stolen bikes, because a lot of times when we pick up abandoned bikes, they will also be stolen. Usually people will steal a bike, ride around for a little bit — they don’t care about it — dump it on the side of the road. Along with that, it’s also some customer service. Just like people submitting reports ... making sure they know how to properly report their bike, or communicating with them to see how we can best locate their bike if we can.
We have this big van that we like to drive around to pick up the bikes. So it just involves going out and following up on reports that we get of abandoned bikes. Or maybe even if we don’t have any reports, just going and looking to see, see if that looks abandoned. Tag the bike and then return in 48 hours. So we give people a grace period to move their bike if it’s not actually abandoned. But if it’s still there, we just get out the bolt cutters and grinder, cut the lock, put it in the van and take it to our storage facility.
And there’s a certain aspect of the job that will return bikes to people if, like, we are able to match them, which is something that is really exciting to be able to do — just kind of like through this long, like, chain of events, reconnect the owner to the bike, even though it just disappeared, like six months ago or something like that.
How do you tell if a bike is abandoned?
Usually when people report it’s like “this bike has been here for a month” type thing. I always look for cobwebs, rusted chains, missing parts, the classic no wheels, no handlebars, just the frame locked to the bike lock — that bike’s probably abandoned. But there was one time where I tagged one and someone called me like “no, my bike’s not abandoned.” But it had nothing. It was just a frame.
We get calls from people. Someone will just leave a bike on their lawn or something like that. We can check to see if it’s been reported stolen. If it is, then we can pick it up off their private property, but otherwise, it just becomes their property basically. They can donate it.
There was someone that sent me a list of like 14 bikes that they found in their neighborhood. So I was just like trolling around near Willy Street for a day or two, trying to find them all.
How often are you able to return a bike to its owner?
I have two bikes right now that we know the owners of. It’s really exciting. Contacting these people is kind of funny, because we have these kind of archaic systems, where we have to send them a letter. We have their address, but we don’t have their phone number or email.
But sadly, I think the general trend is that bikes, more often than not, do not find their owner again. Which is too bad.
What happens to the bikes that you’re not able to reunite?
We like to donate as much as we can. We’ve worked with Madison Freewheel in the past to fix, repurpose, and allow people to use them again. There are a couple of other services that we can use that give people access to them through donations.
There are certain bikes that are just junk, like the frame is bent and rusted. And we’ll dispose of those. And then there are a couple that will get sent to auction if they are in good condition.
What advice would you give to people who want to keep their bikes?
Locking your bike up properly is really good. Also, writing down your serial number is really huge. Because it’s unique to your bike, you can submit it in a stolen (property) report. And then it’ll be in the national database and be able to be tracked down. Otherwise, it’s kind of like, well, I have a black Trek bike. Well, so do like 8,000 other people. It gets hard to identify.
There are two national databases, and you can register your bike with them. And a lot of times we work with those to find your bike.
