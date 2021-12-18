Know Your Madisonian: Ben Dickmeyer works to reunite lost bikes with riders

And there’s a certain aspect of the job that will return bikes to people if, like, we are able to match them, which is something that is really exciting to be able to do — just kind of like through this long, like, chain of events, reconnect the owner to the bike, even though it just disappeared, like six months ago or something like that.

How do you tell if a bike is abandoned?

Usually when people report it’s like “this bike has been here for a month” type thing. I always look for cobwebs, rusted chains, missing parts, the classic no wheels, no handlebars, just the frame locked to the bike lock — that bike’s probably abandoned. But there was one time where I tagged one and someone called me like “no, my bike’s not abandoned.” But it had nothing. It was just a frame.

We get calls from people. Someone will just leave a bike on their lawn or something like that. We can check to see if it’s been reported stolen. If it is, then we can pick it up off their private property, but otherwise, it just becomes their property basically. They can donate it.