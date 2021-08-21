Know Your Madisonian: At 95, he can build doll houses, but won't make meatloaf

Harry Klinger, who will be 96 on Sept. 1, lives on his own and does all his own cooking, sometimes bringing food to neighbors in need.
“I do a variety of cooking. You name it, I do it, but I’m not a great chef,” said Klinger, who lives in the Seminole Village condo development in Fitchburg.
He recently brought a black Angus beef roast to a neighbor couple when the wife was recovering from cancer surgery. They liked it so much, he followed that up by bringing them a pepper steak.
Klinger said he makes everything but meatloaf. “I don’t have a recipe for it.”
“I cook by the seat of my pants,” said Klinger, who’s been in remission from bladder cancer for 12 years and had heart surgery in March, first to get a stent and the next day for a replacement heart valve. “At age 95,” he said, “the doctors called me their poster boy.”
Klinger said he honed some of his cooking skills during his 35 years with the Madison Fire Department. He retired in 1984 as an assistant chief.
“We used to take turns cooking at the fire station, so we each got a chance to poison the others,” he quipped.
Klinger said he’s better known as a woodworker and his specialty is intarsia, a form of wood inlaying that dates to the 7th century.
With his former wife, Betty, Klinger raised nine children, five boys and four girls. His oldest daughter died in 2010 at age 63.
Klinger’s partner of 38 years, Barbara Bernhardt, died in 2011 at age 76.
He has 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Klinger has made 11 doll houses, mostly for his granddaughters. For a grandson, he once made a fire station replica.
Bernhardt always wanted him to make a doll house for her, but hers kept getting postponed by all the others. He eventually made her a large Victorian house with 10 rooms, all decorated, which he still has in his home.
That was about 20 years ago and it’s the last doll house he made. “My age is fighting me,” Klinger said.
He does have three intarsias underway. The doll houses are a bigger project to take on, he said.
Klinger is a Navy veteran of World War II who served in New Guinea and the Philippines. Since 2004, he’s spent his winters in Naples, Florida, but didn’t go last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In your years with the Fire Department, did you ever fight any difficult fires?
Over my career there were a number of times that we had serious fires and I’ve had serious injuries and so on, but all in all, I enjoyed the job and the job was good to me. I’ve been retired now for 38 years, which is longer than I worked on the job and because I’ve lived so long.
I understand you were too young to be drafted during World War II, so you volunteered as soon as you turned 18.
Right after I graduated from high school, I went into the Navy. I graduated in June of ‘43. And on my birthday, I volunteered for the Navy, September of ‘43. Back in those days there was a draft. You had to go into the military. I couldn’t enlist before I was 18 because my mother wouldn’t sign for me. So, when I was 18, I could volunteer.
You used to be an impressive bowler. I found a newspaper story from 1996 where you were recognized at age 71 for bowling a 702 series. According to the article, you bowled 200 and 246 games, then bowled seven strikes in a row for a 256 finale.
Bowling has come a long way since then. Back in those days, it was very extremely rare for anybody to have a 300 game. Now you see them in the paper almost every day. The equipment is different. They’ve got bowling balls now made of resins and different compositions that are much more devastating. The pins are different, the alley surfaces are different.
Tell me about your intarsia work.
I take close to 40 different species of wood and I combine them into wall hangings, or pictures. In the years that I’ve been retired, I’ve done probably more than 100. They take 150 to 200 hours for each one. They’re very intricate and delicate, and the woods that I use, many are domestic, some are from Africa, some are from South America. They are very ornate.
How did you get started with this art form?
The first one I did was when my sons and I used to go deer hunting together and I did one of a deer head with antlers, and because they all wanted it, we raffled it off. My youngest son happened to be the one who won it and he still features it in his home. So, I started making them for others and I did a lot of them with Disney characters because when I was young, I used to do a lot of Disney drawing and I was quite known for that.
