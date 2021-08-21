 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Know Your Madisonian: At 95, he can build doll houses, but won't make meatloaf
0 Comments
alert top story
KNOW YOUR MADISONIAN | HARRY KLINGER

Know Your Madisonian: At 95, he can build doll houses, but won't make meatloaf

  • 0
Harry Klinger schoolhouse

Harry Klinger with a miniature one-room schoolhouse he made.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Harry Klinger doll house

Harry Klinger, 95, a former firefighter and fire chief who fought in World War II, turns the lights on in a 10-room Victorian doll house he made for his late partner, Barbara Bernhardt, in a spare room at his home in Fitchburg.

Harry Klinger, who will be 96 on Sept. 1, lives on his own and does all his own cooking, sometimes bringing food to neighbors in need.

“I do a variety of cooking. You name it, I do it, but I’m not a great chef,” said Klinger, who lives in the Seminole Village condo development in Fitchburg.

He recently brought a black Angus beef roast to a neighbor couple when the wife was recovering from cancer surgery. They liked it so much, he followed that up by bringing them a pepper steak.

Klinger said he makes everything but meatloaf. “I don’t have a recipe for it.”

Harry Klinger vegetables

Harry Klinger displays vegetables he and his late partner Barbara Bernhardt made out of clay for one of his doll houses.

“I cook by the seat of my pants,” said Klinger, who’s been in remission from bladder cancer for 12 years and had heart surgery in March, first to get a stent and the next day for a replacement heart valve. “At age 95,” he said, “the doctors called me their poster boy.”

Klinger said he honed some of his cooking skills during his 35 years with the Madison Fire Department. He retired in 1984 as an assistant chief.

“We used to take turns cooking at the fire station, so we each got a chance to poison the others,” he quipped.

Harry Klinger Snow White

One of Harry Klinger's intarsia woodworking pieces, featuring the dwarfs from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," hangs in an office space at his home in Fitchburg.

Klinger said he’s better known as a woodworker and his specialty is intarsia, a form of wood inlaying that dates to the 7th century.

With his former wife, Betty, Klinger raised nine children, five boys and four girls. His oldest daughter died in 2010 at age 63.

Klinger’s partner of 38 years, Barbara Bernhardt, died in 2011 at age 76.

Harry Klinger shows doll houses

Harry Klinger shows off some of the doll houses he made at his home in Fitchburg.

He has 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Klinger has made 11 doll houses, mostly for his granddaughters. For a grandson, he once made a fire station replica.

Bernhardt always wanted him to make a doll house for her, but hers kept getting postponed by all the others. He eventually made her a large Victorian house with 10 rooms, all decorated, which he still has in his home.

That was about 20 years ago and it’s the last doll house he made. “My age is fighting me,” Klinger said.

He does have three intarsias underway. The doll houses are a bigger project to take on, he said.

Harry Klinger in woodworking room

Harry Klinger in his woodworking room. His specialty is intarsia, a form of wood inlaying that dates to the 7th century.

Klinger is a Navy veteran of World War II who served in New Guinea and the Philippines. Since 2004, he’s spent his winters in Naples, Florida, but didn’t go last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In your years with the Fire Department, did you ever fight any difficult fires?

Over my career there were a number of times that we had serious fires and I’ve had serious injuries and so on, but all in all, I enjoyed the job and the job was good to me. I’ve been retired now for 38 years, which is longer than I worked on the job and because I’ve lived so long.

Harry Klinger, former firefighter

Harry Klinger in his office where he has memorabilia from being a firefighter and fire chief, including a pole from a former fire station in Madison.

I understand you were too young to be drafted during World War II, so you volunteered as soon as you turned 18.

Right after I graduated from high school, I went into the Navy. I graduated in June of ‘43. And on my birthday, I volunteered for the Navy, September of ‘43. Back in those days there was a draft. You had to go into the military. I couldn’t enlist before I was 18 because my mother wouldn’t sign for me. So, when I was 18, I could volunteer.

Harry Klinger woodworking room

Harry Klinger's woodworking room at his home in Fitchburg.

You used to be an impressive bowler. I found a newspaper story from 1996 where you were recognized at age 71 for bowling a 702 series. According to the article, you bowled 200 and 246 games, then bowled seven strikes in a row for a 256 finale.

Bowling has come a long way since then. Back in those days, it was very extremely rare for anybody to have a 300 game. Now you see them in the paper almost every day. The equipment is different. They’ve got bowling balls now made of resins and different compositions that are much more devastating. The pins are different, the alley surfaces are different.

Harry Klinger, doll house for Barbara Bernhardt

The interior of the Victorian doll house Harry Klinger built for his late partner, Barbara Bernhardt.

Tell me about your intarsia work.

I take close to 40 different species of wood and I combine them into wall hangings, or pictures. In the years that I’ve been retired, I’ve done probably more than 100. They take 150 to 200 hours for each one. They’re very intricate and delicate, and the woods that I use, many are domestic, some are from Africa, some are from South America. They are very ornate.

Harry Klinger drawings

Harry Klinger displays his drawings from 1956 that he mailed to his daughter, Nancie, when she was 9 years old and recovering from rheumatic fever in a rehabilitation center in Madison.

How did you get started with this art form?

The first one I did was when my sons and I used to go deer hunting together and I did one of a deer head with antlers, and because they all wanted it, we raffled it off. My youngest son happened to be the one who won it and he still features it in his home. So, I started making them for others and I did a lot of them with Disney characters because when I was young, I used to do a lot of Disney drawing and I was quite known for that.

Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series

They're your neighbors, co-workers or friends you may not have met yet. And they all have a story to tell.

Know Your Madisonian: Laundromat owner Mark Lessner adjusts during COVID-19 pandemic
Business News
topical

Know Your Madisonian: Laundromat owner Mark Lessner adjusts during COVID-19 pandemic

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Lessner started out in the laundromat business when he was about 10 years old helping his dad.

Know Your Madisonian: New police spokesperson plans to use creative ways to keep public informed
Local News
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: New police spokesperson plans to use creative ways to keep public informed

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Madison Police Department's new public information officer Tyler Grigg wants to be timely, open and maybe even a little creative in his new position. 

Know Your Madisonian: Reading Project founder wants to give magic of books to all youngsters
Local News
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Reading Project founder wants to give magic of books to all youngsters

  • SHANZEH AHMAD
  • 0

Rowan Childs, 44, wanted to fill her home with books for her own children to enjoy but knew not all children are able to have the same experience. 

Know Your Madisonian: School district's head nurse tackles COVID-19 with decades of experience
Local Education
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: School district's head nurse tackles COVID-19 with decades of experience

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“I did find my passion," says Sally Zirbel-Donisch, "... it was working with not only students and families but staff and partners in the community."

Know Your Madisonian: Head of Dane County climate effort leads by example
Local News
topical alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Head of Dane County climate effort leads by example

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

In 1992, Kathy Kuntz enrolled in UW-Madison, expecting to earn a PhD in history, but it was a temp job as a receptionist at a nonprofit that led her into what would become a career in energy.

Know Your Madisonian: Local screenwriter named one of world's best
Local News
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Local screenwriter named one of world's best

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Michael Graf has written five screenplays: "Winter of Frozen Dreams," "The Last Indian War," "Throwing Hammers," "Venice of America" and "Picket Charlie," a just-finished environmental action picture tackling climate change.

Know Your Madisonian: Service to the democracy, the community and her dogs
Local Government
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Service to the democracy, the community and her dogs

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A poll worker and volunteer interviewer for the Fire Department, Pranee Sheskey says she enjoys being part of making democracy work.

Know Your Madisonian: Catalyst for Change founders work to fill gaps in helping homeless
Local News
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Catalyst for Change founders work to fill gaps in helping homeless

  • DEAN MOSIMAN
  • 0

John Adams and Michael Moody founded the nonprofit Catalyst for Change in January 2020 to eliminate human suffering one life at a time by placing human dignity and development at the forefront of poverty, addiction and homelessness.

Know Your Madisonian: Doula agency founder supports births in underserved communities
Local News
alert

Know Your Madisonian: Doula agency founder supports births in underserved communities

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Harambee Village Doulas is trying to improve infant mortality, maternal health.

Know Your Madisonian: Metalhead, arcade enthusiast Brad Van looks to new venture
Local News
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Metalhead, arcade enthusiast Brad Van looks to new venture

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

For more than two decades, the Droids Attack front man has refurbished games at his business Aftershock Retrogames. Now, he's looking to open an arcade bar.

Know Your Madisonian: Madison Greenhouse Store owner and pup cultivate a space ‘full of life’
Local News
alert

Know Your Madisonian: Madison Greenhouse Store owner and pup cultivate a space ‘full of life’

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Tiffany Olson owns 120 plants, a Willy Street greenhouse store and a loving Havanese named Mia.

Know Your Madisonian: Madison Audubon director is in the serious 'joy business' of connecting birds and people
Science & Environment
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Madison Audubon director is in the serious 'joy business' of connecting birds and people

  • SHANZEH AHMAD
  • 0

Matt Reetz has spent years studying birds, doing postdoctoral research around the United States, Australia, the Caribbean and southern Chile.

Know Your Madisonian: Bringing 'wild' beauty to Monona Terrace's rooftop gardens
Local News
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Bringing 'wild' beauty to Monona Terrace's rooftop gardens

  • DEAN MOSIMAN
  • 0

Tony Gomez-Phillips' prairie-inspired planting connects Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture with a garden style that embodies his views of nature and how it interacts with humans.

Watch now: Know Your Madisonian: An era ends at Hilldale ... and begins along the Mississippi
Local News
alert

Watch now: Know Your Madisonian: An era ends at Hilldale ... and begins along the Mississippi

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Since 1962, the McCann family name led efforts to make sure Hilldale shopping center is clean and safe. Now Tom McCann has retired to fish, hunt turkeys and catch Dungeness crabs.

Know Your Madisonian: Former UW doctor's solo practice focuses on LGBTQ patients
Local News
alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Former UW doctor's solo practice focuses on LGBTQ patients

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Out Health, run by Dr. Kathy Oriel, is in a former dentist's office on University Avenue.

Know Your Madisonian: Artist brings 'magic to the everyday mundane' with replica Capitols
Local News
alert

Know Your Madisonian: Artist brings 'magic to the everyday mundane' with replica Capitols

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Ken Fager turned pandemic boredom into a popular public art campaign of 3D-printed miniature state Capitols placed throughout Downtown.

Know Your Madisonian: Rotary Club president leads organization through change
Local Government
topical alert top story

Know Your Madisonian: Rotary Club president leads organization through change

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Teresa Holmes became Madison Rotary Club president in July.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics