Know Your Madisonian: At 95, he can build doll houses, but won't make meatloaf

I understand you were too young to be drafted during World War II, so you volunteered as soon as you turned 18.

Right after I graduated from high school, I went into the Navy. I graduated in June of ‘43. And on my birthday, I volunteered for the Navy, September of ‘43. Back in those days there was a draft. You had to go into the military. I couldn’t enlist before I was 18 because my mother wouldn’t sign for me. So, when I was 18, I could volunteer.

You used to be an impressive bowler. I found a newspaper story from 1996 where you were recognized at age 71 for bowling a 702 series. According to the article, you bowled 200 and 246 games, then bowled seven strikes in a row for a 256 finale.

Bowling has come a long way since then. Back in those days, it was very extremely rare for anybody to have a 300 game. Now you see them in the paper almost every day. The equipment is different. They’ve got bowling balls now made of resins and different compositions that are much more devastating. The pins are different, the alley surfaces are different.

Tell me about your intarsia work.