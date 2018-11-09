Weather Alert

STEADY SNOW ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING WILL INTERFERE WITH THE MORNING COMMUTE, SO YOU SHOULD ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. SLUSHY AREAS WITH SLICK CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP ON UNTREATED ROADS. EXPECT A TOTAL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION ON CARS, GRASS AND OTHER SURFACES. HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE IN SOUTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. LOOK FOR SNOW TO TAPER OFF FROM WEST TO EAST ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN FROM 7 AM WEST OF MADISON TO 11 AM AT THE LAKE MICHIGAN LAKEFRONT.