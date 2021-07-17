Know Your Madisonian: Artist brings 'magic to the everyday mundane' with replica Capitols

Ken Fager gets bored easily.
So in January — with COVID-19 raging and things at a standstill — Fager was looking for a pandemic distraction to keep himself entertained. He bought a beginner’s 3D printer with federal stimulus money, began watching YouTube videos on how to print in plastic and drew inspiration from the most dominating structure in his Downtown neighborhood — the state Capitol.
Six months later, the UW-Madison librarian has distributed hundreds of 3D-printed miniature replicas of the Capitol — dubbed “Mini WIs” — throughout Madison, which are quickly becoming a popular item for people to search for around Downtown and inside Little Free Libraries.
“The Capitol was always very high on my inspiration list,” Fager, 38, said. “I live down here on the Square, or just off the Square, I see the Capitol every day, it features heavily in my photography, it’s part of my neighborhood, and it was a natural challenge to see if I could replicate the building.”
The project took off in early February, particularly after a post on the Madison subreddit page.
Each Mini WI takes about 90 minutes to print out, and Fager packages them in a small plastic bag with a sticker that includes his social media accounts. A couple pieces of candy in each bag “sweetens the deal,” he said, while also serving a practical function of weighing down each bag.
Occasionally, the Green Bay native drops clues to the locations of the miniatures on Instagram. But most are placed — usually in Downtown but also other Madison neighborhoods or inside Little Free Libraries — without hints. Fager estimates he’s printed and distributed 500 to 1,000 Mini WIs, which aren’t available for sale or upon request.
Since long before he began printing tiny Capitols, Fager has been practicing photography, starting in 2007 when he was studying abroad in Germany and looking for something relatively inexpensive to do. Peruse Fager’s Instagram account and you’ll find photos of Madison protests, abandoned plants in Detroit and pixelated images of local landmarks — usually shot on two Canon cameras, a modified camera for the Gameboy Color, a drone or his iPhone.
The 3D printer is also practical for his photography, as Fager can print camera parts that can’t be found or bought. Although he’s working on his next design, a miniature model of Monona Terrace, Fager said the Mini WIs are still under constant refinement.
“There have been changes,” he said. “I have iterated the design as I’m going. I don’t consider each one finished, they are working prototypes.”
Do you receive any help with Mini WI?
The vast majority of it is a one-man operation. People have offered to help me distribute, and I haven’t taken them up on that. The exception would probably be getting them into Epic, on the campus. I’ve accepted help there, and I will accept help in very limited circumstances. I would say 98% of them are all distributed by me individually. It bears my name, it has this very personal connection to it as a piece of indie art. It has my name on the bottom, but there’s also satisfaction in knowing that in some small way I’m making a connection with that person.
How do you go about hiding them?
There are self-imposed rules that I have. It can’t be near a water source. It has to be put out generally on places with protection from the elements or where there’s heavy foot traffic. ... The gut reaction from people who don’t understand the project necessarily will write it off as littering, and that’s the complete antithesis of what I’m trying to do here.
What has the reaction been like?
I have to compare it in contrast to my other artforms. My photography focus has an audience, a very specific audience. The Mini WI has unlocked something for me that I’ve never had before, and that’s universal appeal. It’s mostly based on the feedback that I get. Parents love these things because it’s local art, it gets their kids out of the house. Community members of all kinds are looking at Little Free Libraries, which as a librarian and former educator I want to encourage. Tourists have found them and been utterly fascinated, like they get a piece of local indie art that you can’t buy.
What’s your favorite subject to photograph?
Abandonment. I got a chance to see Chernobyl before the pandemic. I’ve shot in Germany, actually. Here in the United States, the Midwest especially. I have quite the track record for that sort of thing.
What interests you about the abandoned?
It’s dangerous. It’s off limits. It’s trespassing. It’s breaking the law. It’s an adrenaline rush, and I’ve been extraordinarily lucky and successful in that area. I love the physical challenge of it all, too. There has been times where I’ve been dehydrated, or alone and by myself in the middle of the Rockies with no one around for 10 miles. It’s an addiction, actually.
