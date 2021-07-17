Know Your Madisonian: Artist brings 'magic to the everyday mundane' with replica Capitols

Occasionally, the Green Bay native drops clues to the locations of the miniatures on Instagram. But most are placed — usually in Downtown but also other Madison neighborhoods or inside Little Free Libraries — without hints. Fager estimates he’s printed and distributed 500 to 1,000 Mini WIs, which aren’t available for sale or upon request.

Since long before he began printing tiny Capitols, Fager has been practicing photography, starting in 2007 when he was studying abroad in Germany and looking for something relatively inexpensive to do. Peruse Fager’s Instagram account and you’ll find photos of Madison protests, abandoned plants in Detroit and pixelated images of local landmarks — usually shot on two Canon cameras, a modified camera for the Gameboy Color, a drone or his iPhone.

The 3D printer is also practical for his photography, as Fager can print camera parts that can’t be found or bought. Although he’s working on his next design, a miniature model of Monona Terrace, Fager said the Mini WIs are still under constant refinement.

“There have been changes,” he said. “I have iterated the design as I’m going. I don’t consider each one finished, they are working prototypes.”

Do you receive any help with Mini WI?