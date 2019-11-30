The story of how Sandi Panaretos started at American Girl begins, naturally, with a doll.
She wanted to buy one for her daughter as a Christmas present about 24 years ago and stumbled upon a company ad seeking seasonal workers.
Seeing an opportunity to pick up some extra cash during the holidays and perhaps nab an employee discount on her daughter’s gift, too, she volunteered to take calls and place orders for customers’ Christmas presents.
The part-time gig at American Girl turned into full-time employment, and she has been with the company ever since, moving up the ranks from order processing to customer service supervisor to retail support.
As American Girl’s associate manager of corporate service communications, Panaretos helps craft the voice of the company that customers come across on the phones, in emails and on social media, but she said the company’s identity hasn’t strayed too much over time.
“I don’t think we’ve really ever changed as far as we still believe in celebrating girls,” she said. We know we have this small window of time when we can kind of be a really positive influence in their life. I mean, I feel I parented along with American Girl.”
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Panaretos graduated from college in California and then pursued her dream of becoming an actress. Along the way, she worked odd jobs to make ends meet, even starting her own all-female valet company that parked cars for the rich and famous.
She returned to Wisconsin about 25 years ago and landed the temporary job in the late 1990s, about a decade after American Girl started in Downtown Madison in 1986.
Now headquartered in Middleton, the company is known for dolls that correspond with different eras of American history, and the holiday season, which officially kicked off on Black Friday, is its busiest time of the year.
What was life like as an aspiring actress?
I was going on auditions just about every day. I did theater and a couple of smaller roles on soap operas, what they called “under-fives” because you had under five lines. The first time I did “The Young and the Restless,” I was in this scene in a beauty salon with rollers in my hair. There’s a pay scale that you get when you don’t have lines and a different pay scale when you have lines. So on camera, this woman was bringing me coffee, I was underneath the hairdryer, she gave it to me, and I looked right at the camera and said, “Thank you very much.” And they yell “Cut, cut!” It cost them a lot of money because I had to be paid not as an extra but as someone with five lines or less.
What else did you do to support yourself?
I was a contestant on game shows — “Joker’s Wild,” “Break the Bank,” “Celebrity Sweepstakes,” “Hollywood Squares.” I set the all-time record on “Break the Bank.” I broke it twice. I won two cars, two trips to Europe, a Caribbean cruise, a washer and dryer, some furniture.
Wow, are you lucky!
Very, very lucky. I did what they call the personality shows, not like “Jeopardy.” After my first one, I started getting calls from the contestant coordinators. They wanted me on more of them because if someone’s flipping channels, they want to be excited for you. They want to root for you, or maybe they don’t want to like you, but they want to have something invested in you. And so you have to have that energy.
And tell me about the business you started?
One of my many part-time jobs was working as a hostess in a very nice restaurant in Beverly Hills, and one night the valet didn’t turn up. We had cars backed up everywhere. So I just said to the waiters, I’m gonna have to start parking. I didn’t even drive stick, so I had to call some of the busboys around. But from there, a light bulb went off because everybody thought it was really cool girls parking cars.
I was always looking for another job. So I tapped the shoulder of two of my friends. They had the money to invest, and I had the clientele from the restaurant and from auditioning. It was an all-female valet parking company doing private parking for some award shows, but most of it was working at people’s homes that had difficult parking up in the Hills.
It was all female, very classic. We wore tuxedos, we gave out a long-stem red rose to every customer when they left. And we just so happened to have a business card attached to that rose. We worked for Sinatra, Johnny Carson. We got a lot of coverage because, women in business, it was the right time in the late 1970s. Within the first three months, People magazine did a big story on us. And it’s still in business today. My original partner still has it.
So your job here now at American Girl, you’ve done a lot of customer service. What are some of the calls you get?
One of the most heartfelt things is the kids who write us. They pour out their hearts to us. We’re so trusted. Some are being bullied in school. Others have their parents going through a divorce. We don’t give advice, but we tell them they’re not alone. Reach out to a trusted adult. We have a lot of great books that can be resources. If it’s on bullying, we’ll send them the book on McKenna, our Girl of the Year from 2012, who had problems with bullying. Another interesting thing is we’re hearing from grandparents whose daughters were raised with our product and now they have daughters. So, you know, we’re going to that third generation.
And did you get that employee discount for your daughter when you started as a seasonal worker?
Oh, yes! I bought her the Samantha doll, and she’s at our house to this day. She also has Josefina, Addy and Kirsten. I have Rebecca for myself because her story line is theater. That’s who I relate to best. And we dress them up for the holidays.