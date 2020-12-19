Know Your Madisonian: Adapting to online court, socially distanced soccer make for busy year

Yes and no. I think there’s always challenges and variations in what the services needed are. At first when everyone was at home, it was black-and-white where everyone is remote, which is one scenario. We were prepared for this, we could get Zoom going, get our users trained. And then it was, “Now we’re transitioning back with only some transitioning back into the courtroom,” so that was a challenge there to come up with hybrid-type solutions. And then you got other things that need to happen, we need to make this available to the public, so then we set up YouTube streams to have livestreaming of public hearings.

What do you enjoy about coaching soccer?

A huge part of coaching is interpersonal relationships, you get to know the kids. The parents aren’t around, and they’re around their buddies, and you’re there and you really get to know them. You go to school, and they’re playing the role of a student. You go to their homes, and they’re playing the role of a child. When you get them outside of those constructs and they’re just themselves, it’s really cool to see, you really get to know them.

What’s the soccer season look like going forward?