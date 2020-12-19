Know Your Madisonian: Adapting to online court, socially distanced soccer make for busy year

From finding ways to make court proceedings happen remotely to coaching masked-up teens on soccer skills, Matt Kohl has found himself adapting to the fluid environment of COVID-19.
As an employee of the state’s judicial system, Kohl helped switch the branch of government to a fully online world in March, while at the same time offering video-conferenced advice to the youth soccer teams he coaches.
The 46-year-old Kohl has since found himself pivoting to new requirements in his position as a coach with Madison FC — a competitive youth soccer club — and in his job as an IT consultant for the court system’s CCAP, or Consolidated Court Automation Programs.
In the judiciary, Kohl is part of a team that got judges, clerks, court reporters and others activated on Zoom, trained them on the technology and set up YouTube streams of court proceedings for the public. By early November, the group’s effort resulted in more than 34 million minutes of online meetings.
“Everyone sees the front-end (CCAP) website — looking up your friends and all that — but we’re really the IT department for the judicial branch of government,” he said. “For the last eight, nine months, it’s been pretty much nonstop trying to figure out different solutions for all these different issues.”
For two years, Kohl has also been with Madison FC, coaching an under-15 boys team and an under-13 girls team.
In the spring, coaching turned into an online endeavor of suggesting skills to be practiced at home, Kohl said, and fall included socially distanced training under coronavirus restrictions and a handful of games outside of Dane County for the boys team.
Kohl was born in Madison, grew up in the Green Bay area and returned to the city to attend UW-Madison. After graduating with a double major in psychology and communication arts, Kohl and his wife moved to Chicago for seven years.
The birth of their first child brought them back to Madison’s East Side. After having their fourth child, who is now in second grade, the couple moved to a house with more space in Cottage Grove.
You went to school for psychology and communication arts, why the transition to IT?
When I graduated school, I needed a job. And looking at psychology, you’re really looking at going to a master’s program, which I wasn’t ready to do at the time. So I got a job at a school district just as a teaching assistant. They had a computer lab, I was interested in computers at the time, I convinced them I’d run that computer lab because it made a couple more dollars per hour extra. And it really had just kind of taken off from there.
Have things at work gotten smoother recently?
Yes and no. I think there’s always challenges and variations in what the services needed are. At first when everyone was at home, it was black-and-white where everyone is remote, which is one scenario. We were prepared for this, we could get Zoom going, get our users trained. And then it was, “Now we’re transitioning back with only some transitioning back into the courtroom,” so that was a challenge there to come up with hybrid-type solutions. And then you got other things that need to happen, we need to make this available to the public, so then we set up YouTube streams to have livestreaming of public hearings.
What do you enjoy about coaching soccer?
A huge part of coaching is interpersonal relationships, you get to know the kids. The parents aren’t around, and they’re around their buddies, and you’re there and you really get to know them. You go to school, and they’re playing the role of a student. You go to their homes, and they’re playing the role of a child. When you get them outside of those constructs and they’re just themselves, it’s really cool to see, you really get to know them.
What’s the soccer season look like going forward?
We’ll be looking at indoors, but of course a lot of that is up in the air ... At this point, teaching the game, moving toward some of the skills the kids are going for is kind of secondary to getting the kids out of the house and getting them moving. I have four kids. I’d like to get them outside more and more. Without organized sports, it’s really difficult to get kids going on their own.