Know Your Madisonian: 19-year-old activist helps spearhead youth-led Black Lives Matter movement

I think people support the youth vocally and make it seem like they take it seriously but not on the ballot where it matters or monetarily. The youth right now has the energy, the motivation and the will to educate themselves and others to make this movement stronger. I feel like if you see somebody younger than you doing something bigger than themselves, that has an impact. A lot of the older generations are coming around and realizing that we need to be able to have the floor. We’ll always need them to mentor and give us advice, but let the youth be empowered. I think that’s the biggest thing right now is just letting us take the lead and allowing us to move with our energy and momentum towards policy.

What are Impact Demand’s goals?

The biggest goal is to see accountability across the board, whether it be in the police department, in hospitals, in housing. Our group, Impact Demand, we demand action. We demand change immediately. I want to see policies in place because we deserve more as a community. Change should be immediate, things like town halls and civilian oversight. At the end of the day, we’re all in this community and all want the best for ourselves. We all want to live equally and live freely, and it takes everyone to do that.

Where do you see yourself in the future?

I think I’ll always be an activist. I feel like once you’re an activist, you can’t really stop being an activist and fighting for what’s right. I see myself maybe practicing law. I see myself still involved in the community, still organizing and doing a lot of outreach and helping Madison in any way I can because at the end of the day, this is my home. I moved around a lot, but this is where I’m rooted.

