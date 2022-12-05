Know-It-All Boyfriends will headline Joey's Song benefit at The Sylvee in January

After pandemic setbacks, Joey's Song is back in a big way with this year's benefit concert being performed Jan. 7 at The Sylvee.

The show, as usual, will be headlined by Know-It-All Boyfriends, which includes Butch Vig and Duke Erikson, who are members of the band Garbage, and singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston.

Joey's Song, which has been held seven times since 2011 to benefit epilepsy research, had its last in-person benefit in December 2019 at the Barrymore Theatre, then did an online version in 2020.

Organizer Mike Gomoll said he tried to hold a concert in January but had to call it off due to a spike in COVID-19.

"We just couldn’t do it," he said. "You can’t hold a charity event for a health cause and put people at risk."

Gomoll, 61, started "Joey's Song" after losing his son in 2010, less than three weeks before his fifth birthday. Joey died suddenly after battling a seizure disorder for most of his life.

Gomoll, who grew up in Sun Prairie and still lives there, set up a foundation to raise money to support research and treatment for seizure disorders. Joey suffered from a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet's (pronounced "Dra-vaze") syndrome.

Gomoll said holding the 2023 show at The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. off East Washington Avenue, is exciting, but also nerve-wracking. "We go from 1,000 at the Barrymore to 2,500 at The Sylvee. But I think we have the star power."

The show includes three Grammy winners, Portugal. The Man, Soul Asylum and Vig, plus comedian Charlie Berens (famous for his YouTube "Manitowoc Minute") and comedian and actor Fred Armisen ("Portlandia," "Saturday Night Live," "Late Night with Seth Meyers").

"So, I am optimistic," Gomoll said. "We chose The Sylvee because a couple of our longtime sponsors encouraged us to go for it."

He said he was initially leery of selling that many tickets and worried about the expense of the venue, but found the theater's team easy to work with. They've helped him keep the event's expenses low, he said.

"And once we got the artists on board that we have, I felt better about looking at a 150% increase in tickets," Gomoll said about the capacity.

Tickets are $47.50. In 2019, at the Barrymore, tickets were $30 in advance, $33 day of show. Gomoll is covering travel expenses for the performers, but they're all volunteering their time.

Gomoll said that when he started Joey's Song, he first visited the websites of musicians he admired and asked them to contribute a song to a compilation CD.

While he was in school at UW-Madison in the 1980s, he worked at a club on University Avenue called Headliners, which he said booked "bands on the way up or on the way down," and was a stop for musicians traveling between the Park West in Chicago and First Avenue in Minneapolis.

So, after Joey died, Gomoll reached out to some local musicians he knew. He also sent emails to artists on the national level, telling his story.

"It wasn't like I tried to get a hold of Bruce Springsteen or Prince or, you know, big acts, but I got the medium-size acts, the bands that I liked," he said.

Steve Forbert, whose 1979 song "Romeo's Tune" reached No. 11 on the Billboard charts, was one of the first to respond. Freedy Johnston, best known for his 1994 song "Bad Reputation," also signed on early.

"Lots of people got back to me relatively quickly," Gomoll said. "You start with the phrase, ‘My son has just died and I need your help' and most people ask, ‘How can I help?'"