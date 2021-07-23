Kitchen fire on North Side sends one to the hospital

Madison firefighters witnessed smoke pouring out of an apartment building window on Monterey Drive, when they arrived following a report from a concerned citizen Friday morning.
The Engine 10 fire crew located the apartment and discovered smoke and a small kitchen fire on the stove top, as well as the apartment's sole occupant who was transported to a local hospital for possible injuries, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Additional fire crews performed an additional search of the building and evacuated the rest of the residents. Another resident reported a medical emergency while fire fighters were on scene and that person was transported to a local hospital as well, Schuster said.
The stove top fire, which produced more smoke than flames, was put out immediately and did not cause any damage. Smoke was cleared from the unit and all apartment residents were able to return to the building, Schuster said.
Photos: Bucks fans celebrate NBA Finals win with parade
Joe Krupp had won permission to raze the Lakeside Shopping Center and two other buildings on the East Side to make way for housing, commercial and parking project, but a shopping center tenant has a long-term lease.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a suit Thursday on behalf of real estate, development and construction groups challenging the ordinance requiring bird-safe glass, which they say violates state law and is unenforceable.