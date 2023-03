A kitchen fire did an estimated $95,000 damage to a Janesville home early Sunday morning, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Authorities were sent to 463 N. Pine St. in Janesville for a reported residential fire about 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said in a statement.

The fire was reported in the kitchen area of the two-story, single-family residence, and quickly extinguished by firefighters, Murphy said.

The occupants escaped safely and no one was injured, Murphy said.

The kitchen sustained significant fire damage, and the rest of the house suffered smoke and water damage, Murphy said, adding that the cause is under investigation.

