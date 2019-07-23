An early morning kitchen fire displaced four residents and two dogs Tuesday, with nobody injured in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy Heights on Madison's North Side, the Madison Fire Department said.
The first fire units arrived on the scene at 2:50 a.m., and the fire was extinguished in about five minutes.
"The apartment had significant fire and smoke damage, and the residents were displaced," said fire prevention officer Amy Lampe.
The Red Cross went to the scene to provide assistance to the displaced residents.
No damage estimate was given.