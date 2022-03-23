Kitchen fire causes $75,000 damage to Sun Prairie townhouse, authorities say

A kitchen fire Tuesday evening caused about $75,000 damage to a Sun Prairie townhouse, authorities reported.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the 200 block of Talon Place to investigate smoke at a four-unit townhouse building, assistant chief Bill Sullivan said in a statement.

The 911 call came in at 9:07 p.m. and the first units were on the scene at 9:11 p.m., Sullivan said.

Firefighters found a door that was warm to the touch and a smoke odor indicating there was a fire, entered the unit and found thick smoke banked and fire in the kitchen, Sullivan said.

Fire crews put out the blaze, confirmed no one was inside the residence and assisted with evacuating residents of the adjoining units, with no injuries reported, Sullivan said.

The fire did not spread into the walls or neighboring units, and residents were allowed to return to the other three units in the building, which was constructed prior to state building codes requiring fire sprinkler and fire alarm systems. There were smoke alarms within each unit and one was sounding in the unit that had the kitchen fire, but the alarms did not alert neighbors, Sullivan said.

The fire was unintentional with the specific source yet to be determined, Sullivan said.

