Kitchen fire at North Side apartment displaces family of 3, authorities say

A kitchen fire at a North Side apartment on Saturday displaced a family of three, but no one was injured, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to the multi-family apartment building at 3:17 p.m. Saturday, arrived at 3:22 p.m., and had the fire under control at 3:26 p.m., Fire Department spokesperson John Kosmatka said in a statement.

Ladder 8 initially reported smoke coming from a second-floor window of the building, entered and put out the kitchen fire with a water can, Kosmatka said.

Fire damage was limited to the kitchen area, including appliances and cabinets, and there also was extensive smoke damage, Kosmatka said.

The fire was caused by heating oil left on the stove unattended after previously being used to cook, Kosmatka said.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.

