It’s likely you’ve seen the photograph “The Terror of War.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning image, captured by the journalist Nick Ut in 1972, depicts a naked 9-year-old girl in South Vietnam running down a road, screaming in pain as Napalm burns beneath her skin, after the bombing of her village by the Vietnamese Air Force.
Less well-known are the hundreds of photographs that Ut took of that same girl, Kim Phúc, in the decades following — of her slow road to recovery after 14 months of operations, of her wedding day in Cuba, and of her meetings with American politicians and British royalty after she became an author and peace activist.
“He won my heart,” said a beaming and laughing 56-year-old Phúc, speaking on Saturday night before a packed room at the Pyle Center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. “When he put down his camera (after the bombing), he rushed me to the nearest hospital, and helped save my life.”
Phúc and Ut each spoke at the UW-Madison on Saturday — the day marking the 47th anniversary of the famous photograph and their first meeting — as part of a visit sponsored by the Center for Southeast Asian Studies and The Children’s Library International.
Ut presented a collection of some of the photos he took while working for the Associated Press during the war, and also talked about the Battle for Trảng Bàng, the village where Phúc grew up. He still vividly recalls seeing the Phúc run toward him down the highway outside the village.
“I saw her arm was burnt so badly,” he said. “I can see smoke come out from her skin.”
After taking the photograph, Ut drove Phúc to a nearby hospital and convinced the workers there to onboard her, despite it being full. After that, he went back to the Associated Press' base in Saigon, and wired the photo to the AP’s New York headquarters. The picture would run on the front page of many publications, including the New York Times, the next day.
The photograph quickly became an icon of the anti-war movement. Some scholars say that it played an indirectly role in the banning of incendiary weapons at a United Nations conference in Geneva in 1980.
After the bombing, Phúc would become a patient at Barsky Hospital in Saigon, where burn specialists operated on her 17 times. She later returned to her village, where with the help of family and friends, she continued her recovery.
“My skin was so tight on my body, and so itchy. My favorite place was in the shower. And every time I looked at my arms...I asked, ‘Why me?’ I wanted to look normal, like my friends. I wanted to wear short-sleeved blouses, just like the other girls.”
Phúc continues to receive medical treatment for the intense scarring on her back to this day.
In the 1980s, as a medical student in Saigon, she said that the Vietnamese government learned of her identity and whereabouts. She said they began to interview her for government broadcasts, and use her story as propaganda.
“They tried to control me, and eventually, they cut short my study, and I became a victim all over again,” she said. "I just wanted peace. I wasn’t free to make my own choices.”
She was kept on a short leash, often under constant monitoring by the government, even after she got permission to study at a university in Havana, Cuba.
In 1992, she married, and got government permission to go on a honeymoon to Moscow, Russia. On her return trip, the newlyweds’ plane stopped for refueling in Newfoundland. The couple took a risk and got off the plane to seek political asylum.
“I knew (Canada) was a free country, and the weather was so cold. That was it,” she said. “We had nothing, but our passport and my purse. That was it. But we had each other.”
They got asylum, and five years later Phúc would receive Canadian citizenship. In the years following, she became a peace activist and philanthropist, launching KIM Foundation International, a charitable organization dedicated to helping children affected by war. The United Nations named her a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.
Phúc said that through discipline and faith — she is a practicing Christian — she has learned to transform bitterness she felt toward toward responsible for the attack on her village into forgiveness.
“I started to imagine a picture in my head. A picture full of black coffee. You can imagine my heart being exactly like that. It was full of anger, hatred,” she said. “I tried pouring out my bitterness a little bit at a time. It was so hard to do it. I’m a human being. No way. But then I kept doing that. Slowly, slowly, the black coffee became less and less. And one day, there was no coffee left to our.”
“You see me today?” she added. “I am always smiling. Always laughing. I have no bitterness at all.”
In addition to sharing her story and the lessons of strength and strength of forgiveness she said that she has learned from her experience, Phúc said she was at the UW to share a message of peace.
“I believe that peace, love and forgiveness will always be more powerful than bombs,” she said.
She also encouraged the crowd to try looking at “The Terror of War” in a new light.
“When you see that little girl, running up the road, try not to see her as she was then — wounded, suffering, crying out in pain and fear. Try to see her as she is today — as a mother, as a new grandmother, and a survivor, calling out for peace,” she said.
Phúc’s visit came as part of an effort by the Children’s Library International to raise funds for a children’s library in Phúc’s name, now under construction in Trảng Bàng.