Three youngsters on a carnival ride at West Towne Mall had to be rescued Friday afternoon when the ride stopped running about 12 feet in the air.
The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to help retrieve the kids from the ride, using a ground ladder to reach the children and take them down to safety.
It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday at the temporary amusement park set up in the mall's parking lot.
The ride, called the Frog Hopper, has room for seven kids in a single row of seats, with the row of seats slowly going up, then down a bit, then back up, etc.
"Park mechanics made several attempts to bring the ride down before calling the fire department," said Bernadette Galvez of the Madison Fire Department.
Nobody was injured.