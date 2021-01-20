Kids Fund wraps up another successful fund drive to help Madison area children

The Capital Times’ Kids Fund closes out its 2020 fund drive today, another successful campaign made possible by generous readers.

The donations made during the 2020 campaign mean that The Kids Fund will be able to help dozens of area nonprofits that address the challenges of young people during the year ahead.

Directors of The Kids Fund have voted to provide grants totaling $180,000 during 2021. The deadline for grant requests that will be awarded later in the spring is March 1. Complete details on how to request a grant are online at thekidsfund.org.

Our thanks to the hundreds of readers who contributed anywhere from $1 to $25,000 during the campaign.

The Kids Fund dates back to 1927 when William T. Evjue, the founder of The Capital Times, created the Kiddie Camp to provide a place where children exposed to tuberculosis could stay and study while recovering.

When tuberculosis was finally conquered, the Kiddie Camp became a home to provide day care and education for children with disabilities. When the public schools eventually took over that function, the Kiddie Camp evolved into the Kids Fund to continue efforts to serve the needs of children in our community.