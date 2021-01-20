 Skip to main content
Kids Fund wraps up another successful fund drive to help Madison area children

Kids Fund logo Dec 2019

The Capital Times’ Kids Fund closes out its 2020 fund drive today, another successful campaign made possible by generous readers.

The donations made during the 2020 campaign mean that The Kids Fund will be able to help dozens of area nonprofits that address the challenges of young people during the year ahead.

Directors of The Kids Fund have voted to provide grants totaling $180,000 during 2021. The deadline for grant requests that will be awarded later in the spring is March 1. Complete details on how to request a grant are online at thekidsfund.org.

Our thanks to the hundreds of readers who contributed anywhere from $1 to $25,000 during the campaign.

The Kids Fund dates back to 1927 when William T. Evjue, the founder of The Capital Times, created the Kiddie Camp to provide a place where children exposed to tuberculosis could stay and study while recovering.

When tuberculosis was finally conquered, the Kiddie Camp became a home to provide day care and education for children with disabilities. When the public schools eventually took over that function, the Kiddie Camp evolved into the Kids Fund to continue efforts to serve the needs of children in our community.

Even though the official drive has now ended, contributions are always welcome at The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. Donations can also be made online at thekidsfund.org via PayPal or a credit card.

Again, thanks to all for your generous contributions.

Following is a list of recent contributions:

Terry and Donna Ludkey, Madison: $50

Janes and Vincent Kavaloski, Madison: $100

J Patrick Downing in loving memory of Deb Nettum: $20

Anonymous, Madison: $25

Leslie Franzen, Madison: $10

Donna Schleicher, Fitchburg: $50

Susan and Stephen Carpenter, Madison: $200

Kristy Thalacker in memory of Meta Flynn, Stoughton: $25

Roger and Sandra Phelps, Fitchburg: $25

Paul and Colleen Stuchlik, Madison: $25

Mary Ellen Kearney, Waunakee: $50

Mary Ellyn and Joe Sensenbrenner, Madison: $1,000

Pamela Meicher, Monona: $25

Charles Shoemaker and Joan Deshima, Madison: $25

Stephen Skinner, Madison: $30

Gabrielle Blood, Madison: $300

Donald and Carrie Zoromski, Greenville: $25

Barbara Niemisto, Belleville: $20

Mark Stephens, Brooklyn: $20

Jane A. Bartlett, Madison: $25

Duane Draper, Mount Horeb: $125

Anonymous: $10

Gurdip and Dorothy Brar, Middleton: $25

Anonymous: $25

Robert and Nancy Brien, Madison: $200

In honor of grandchildren Logan, Ian, Abby, Emma, Carson, Aisley, Brianna, Owen, Cross Plains: $50

David and Beth Timm, Mount Horeb: $25

Bob Hunt, Lodi: $25

Perry and Lisa Tilley, Brooklyn: $50

Catherine Dunn, Waunakee: $15

Robert and Carol Nielsen, Madison: $60

Gretchen Ann Speerstra, Madison: $100

Allan and Sandra Levin, Middleton: $40

Jenny Marquess and Steven Books, Madison: $50

Craig Chamberlain, Cottage Grove: $50

Michael Florek, Madison: $50

Michael Lawrence, Verona: $50

Claire Dick: $100

Carolyn Zahn Waxler, Madison: $25

Shirley Robinson, Monona: $50

Louis Cornelius and Priscilla Boroniec, Madison: $50

Robert and Judith Broman, Madison: $20

Nancy and Michael Shinners, Madison: $75

Susan and Bradley Paulson, McFarland: $100

Daniel and Kathy Levin, Middleton: $100

Barbara Albrecht, Madison: $25

Janis and Dennis Cooper, Middleton: $50

James and Hy Miller, Waunakee: $20

Debbie and Mark Eggerichs, Stoughton: $25

Daniel and Sally Rossmiller, Madison: $30

Barbara Pratt, Fitchburg: $100

Jennie Cruz, Fitchburg: $38

John and Julie Bailey, Madison: $30

Jerome Bollig, Oregon: $100

Richard Miller, Middleton: $50

Thomas Steidl: $100

Susan Reddan: $100

Gary Miller, Madison: $50

Carol Brinkmeier, Madison: $75

Susan Caulum: $50

Patrick Kennedy in honor of Emmy, McFarland: $100

Wayne Brabender, Middleton: $50

James Bjornstad and Karen Aasen, Verona: $200

Doreen Adamany, Madison: $50

Rosario and Penny Depaola, Madison: $50

Scott Haumersen, Sun Prairie: $500

Max and Betty Rosenbaum, Madison: $25

Anonymous, Madison: $1,000

Michael Wolff and Berni Mattsson, Madison: $1,000

Earl Hazeltine, Mount Horeb: $20

Bernard Micke, Madison: $50

Valerie Murphy, Madison: $35

Anonymous, Madison: $40

Sreenivasa and Karishma Reddy, East Walpole, Massachusetts: $25

Warren and Nancy Onken, Madison: $100

Kelly Family Foundation, Madison: $1,000

Bill and Joyce Messer, Cottage Grove: $60

Susan and Richard Intlekofer, Madison: $25

Kent Carnell and Barbara McFarland, Middleton: $100

Joan Schaefer, Madison: $450

Jeffrey and Marcia Kushner, Verona: $250

Judith Baker, Cambridge: $200

Final total: $120,641.15

