Kids Fund grants support after-school programs at neighborhood centers

Among the 62 grants made by the Kids Fund during the past year was a $3,000 contribution to the Madison Parks Foundation’s “Kids Need Opportunities at Warner.”

The program at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center provided both recreational and academic activities for children on the north side during after-school hours.

It was one of several grants aimed at helping young people stay connected to their studies and on track toward high school graduation. Other nonprofits that received similar grants included the Neighborhood House Community Center, the Lussier Community Education Center and the Vera Court Neighborhood Center.

You can help the Kids Fund make grants like these in 2020 by joining the Kids Fund’s annual drive, which is currently underway.

You can mail a contribution of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison, WI 53708. You can also go online to thekidsfund.org, click the "Donate" button and send a contribution using your credit card. All donations are tax deductible.

Following is a list of recent contributions:

James Dast, Madison: $100

Mary Lou Disch, Madison: $25