Kids Fund grants support after-school programs at neighborhood centers

Updated Kids Fund Logo
Brandon Raygo

Among the 62 grants made by the Kids Fund during the past year was a $3,000 contribution to the Madison Parks Foundation’s “Kids Need Opportunities at Warner.”

The program at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center provided both recreational and academic activities for children on the north side during after-school hours.

It was one of several grants aimed at helping young people stay connected to their studies and on track toward high school graduation. Other nonprofits that received similar grants included the Neighborhood House Community Center, the Lussier Community Education Center and the Vera Court Neighborhood Center.

You can help the Kids Fund make grants like these in 2020 by joining the Kids Fund’s annual drive, which is currently underway.

You can mail a contribution of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison, WI 53708. You can also go online to thekidsfund.org, click the "Donate" button and send a contribution using your credit card. All donations are tax deductible.

Following is a list of recent contributions:

James Dast, Madison: $100

Mary Lou Disch, Madison: $25

John Ryder, Oregon: $800

Dwight Norman, Sun Prairie: $25

Richard Blaschke, Middleton: $50

Bob Pellegrino & Gloria Boone, Madison: $100

Barbara Lonnborg, Verona: $150

Nancy Gallagher, Fitchburg: $20

Glen & Sally Jean Lee, Monona: $40

Tom & Linda Hanson, DeForest: $100

Jan Coombs, Middleton: $200

Barabara Jensen, Middleton: $100

Gerald Stoeberl, in memory of Amber Stoeberl, Madison: $25

The Endres family, Madison: $25

Charles Gietzel, Madison: $100

Robert & Georgia Graves, Middleton: $100

Mary V. H. Jones, Madison: $50

Robert Bush, Madison: $15

William & Sue Bridson, Madison: $50

Linda Eisele, Madison: $25

The Andersen family, Madison: $100

Jeffrey Levy, Madison: $500

Bill & Glo Theisen, Madison: $50

Ronda Richards, Verona: $200

Lois Fritz, Monona: $25

Sally Wilmeth & Terry Geurkink, in memory of Jennie & Kyle, Belleville: $100

Jean Allen, Madison: $70

Marcia Dana, Sun Prairie: $50

Jackie & Gary Splitter, Brooklyn: $50

Norman & Nancy Jensen, Madison: $100

Geraldine Laufenberg, Waunakee: $20

Jim Lescohier, Stoughton: $50

In loving memory of Deb Nettum, Blanchardville: $25

The Washenko family, Madison: $200

Doris Peters, Madison: $10

J.J. Ferguson, Madison: $75

Charles & Elizabeth Barnhill, Madison: $100

Harold Miller, Cross Plains: $100

Kendra & Jerry Tutsch, Lodi: $300

Larry & Merita Sabroff, Madison: $25

John Grall, Fitchburg: $25

Mike & Luanne Ritsema, Verona: $15

The Wendorff family, Middleton: $10

Mike & Mary Subkoviak, Middleton: $25

Lynda Dale, Madison: $25

Donald & Diane MacDonald, Madison: $50

Roger Gilles, Madison: $25

P.J. Stewart, Madison: $50

Mildred Albrecht, Madison: $25

Brian & Luanne Alme, Monona: $100

Jane Hammatt Kavaloski & Vincent Kavaloski, Madison: $100

Rosanne Ehrlich, Middleton: $25

William & Catherine Schneider, Madison: $50

Kate & Bob Frambs, Madison: $60

Norma Hove, Madison: $50

Carl Stumpf, Middleton: $50

Marilyn & Ed Baumann, Cottage Grove: $50

Patricia Easland, Cottage Grove: $25

Brian & Carol Hanke, Madison: $50

Paul Schulte, Fitchburg: $100

Karen Miller, Madison: $35

Francis & Mitzie George, Madison: $30

Nancy Abraham, Madison: $20

Douglas Art & Frame, Madison: $100

Gene Summers & Mary Miron, Black Earth: $25

Carol Van Hulle, Madison: $10

Lynn Danielson, Madison: $50

Carol Ripp, Cross Plains: $25

Glenna Cloud, Madison: $100

Charles Elson, Madison: $25

Murray & Susan Katcher, Madison: $70

Steve & Pat Wehrley, Verona: $100

Barbara Amato, Middleton: $50

Judy Hoard & Beth Ringgenberg, Madison: $50

Isabelle Hess, Seoul, South Korea: $25

Brian & Cheryl Goodman, Madison: $50

Sara Yocum, Cross Plains: $25

Barbara Thompson, Cross Plains: $25

Carl Malizio, Madison: $100

Jerald & Ann Nelson, Monona: $100

Hatheway Hasler, Middleton: $20

The Doiron kids, Poynette: $7

Greg & Scottie Larson, Fitchburg: $25

Gale Meyer, Madison: $50

In memory of Sid Hjortland, from family, Stoughton: $50

Ron Eith, Madison: $25

Randy Hawley, Oregon: $50

Terrance & Rose Mary Jackson, Madison: $50

Barabara Albrecht, Madison: $25

Esther Wagner, Verona: $30

Lawrence Temby, McFarland: $50

Gary & Shirley Frank, Madison: $100

Michael & Nancy Anthony, Madison: $25

Hope Service League, Cottage Grove: $500

Marie & Warren Weinstein, Madison: $150

Eunice Schmitz, Waunakee: $25

Stephen & Judith Kleinmaier, Madison: $50

The Traisman family, Madison: $100

Dana Corbett: $250

Michael Helser, Madison: $300

Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction - Mt. Horeb, Mount Horeb: $500

Kenneth & Lisa West, Fitchburg: $100

John & Elizabeth Frautschi, Madison: $500

The Evjue Foundation, Inc. - the charitable arm of The Capital Times, Madison: $8,000

James & Mary Rutter, Madison: $50

Pam Camfield, Madison: $200

Michael & Phyllis Kornemann, Madison: $150

Hannah Pinkerton, Madison: $150

Jyl & Randy Molle, Madison: $50

John Harper: $125

Anonymous: $510

Running total: $85,718.72

