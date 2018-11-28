Many grants made by The Capital Times Kids Fund go to area nonprofits that work on improving the academic skills of children.
It's an emphasis aimed at improving performance in school and helping to reduce the stubborn achievement gap that has long plagued area school districts.
It's why the Simpson Street Free Press, a local nonprofit that helps students learn writing and research skills, has long been a recipient of an annual grant. So has the Omega School, which prepares low-income young adults for their GEDs.
Grants to the Neighborhood House Community Center, the Latino Children and Families Council, the Madison Reading Project, the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute and several others are also aimed at academic achievement.
You can help the Kids Fund continue this support by sending a check of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the "Donate" button and making a contribution with your credit card.
Total to date: $28,996