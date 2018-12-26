Capital Times Kids Fund grants to nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people throughout Dane County are typically modest, but they provide a boost to organizations to support children they otherwise wouldn't be able to help.
All told, the Kids Fund distributed $136,000 provided by the newspaper's readers to 66 programs during 2018. They included, for example, $3,000 for Women in Focus to sponsor a monthly family literacy program at the YWCA, $3,000 to the Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center for its summer camp program and $1,500 to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art to introduce visual arts to more than 200 underserved elementary and middle school students.
The Optimists of McFarland received $890 to buy bike helmets for its annual bike rodeo program, Gio's Garden got $2,000 for its Families Helping Families initiative and Madison-area Urban Ministry received $3,000 to facilitate connections between young people and their incarcerated parents.
You can help continue such work by making a contribution of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. Or you can contribute with a credit card by going online to thekidsfund.org. If you donate online, please include your address so the contribution can be acknowledged by The Kids Fund.
Following is a list of recent contributors:
Running total: $72,199