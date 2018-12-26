Try 1 month for 99¢
BRANDON RAYGO | The Capital Times | braygo@madison.com

Capital Times Kids Fund grants to nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people throughout Dane County are typically modest, but they provide a boost to organizations to support children they otherwise wouldn't be able to help.

All told, the Kids Fund distributed $136,000 provided by the newspaper's readers to 66 programs during 2018. They included, for example, $3,000 for Women in Focus to sponsor a monthly family literacy program at the YWCA, $3,000 to the Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center for its summer camp program and $1,500 to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art to introduce visual arts to more than 200 underserved elementary and middle school students.

The Optimists of McFarland received $890 to buy bike helmets for its annual bike rodeo program, Gio's Garden got $2,000 for its Families Helping Families initiative and Madison-area Urban Ministry received $3,000 to facilitate connections between young people and their incarcerated parents.

You can help continue such work by making a contribution of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. Or you can contribute with a credit card by going online to thekidsfund.org. If you donate online, please include your address so the contribution can be acknowledged by The Kids Fund.

Following is a list of recent contributors:

Michael Kepler and Mary Beth Keppel, Madison, $200

Dan and Nancy Battist, Madison, $25

Bill Feeney, Brooklyn, $100

Rae Rocca, Madison, $50

Dorothy Karls, DeForest, $25

P. Dercks, Deerfield, $25

B.L. Singer, Madison, $200

Dianne Reynolds, Madison, $25

Jerry Bradley, Sun Prairie, $100

The Dulli Family, Madison, $100

Edward and Susan Friedman, Madison, $25

Jacqueline Jensen, Madison, $30

N.C. Pullen, Madison, $25

Eric Selje and Janine Frank, Madison, $25

Paul Nesson, McFarland, $50

Margery Ross, Madison, $10

The Doiron Kids, Poynette, $7

Gerald Stoeberl, in memory of Amber Stoeberl, Madison, $25

Melvin and Nancy Harried, Stoughton, $35

Butch and Kathy Bertin, Middleton, $20

Bruce and Marjorie Cuthbert, Fitchburg, $25

John and Susan Janty, Madison, $50

Jake and Lucy Altwegg, Madison, $50

Judith Kadera, Middleton, $25

Beverly Duncan, Middleton, $10

Gloria and William Theisen, Madison, $50

Bill and Mary Zimmerman, Evansville, $100

Dan and Terri Kleist, Madison, $20

Kathleen McQuade, Madison, $35

K. Koenen, Madison, $50

Brent Odell, McFarland, $50

Hubert Lins, Middleton, $10

Mary and Stephen Lang, Madison, $50

James Fitzpatrick Jr. and Annette Gendron-Fitzpatrick, Madison, $100

Jacqui Swanson, Cross Plains, $50

Beatrice Little, McFarland, $50

Jim and Linda Nellen, Madison, $25

The Gullickson Family, Cottage Grove, $20

Barb and Frank LaVoy, Oregon, $50

Andrew Ballweg, Prairie du Sac, $50

Paul and Marcia Yochum, Cross Plains, $200

Sara Yochum, Cross Plains, $20

Daniel and Susanne Busse, Oregon, $10

Richard O. Lust, Verona, $200

Carol Lobes and Joseph McClain, McFarland, $100

David and Karen Lucey, Cross Plains, $100

Jerry and Gail McGinley, Waunakee, $300

Barbara Pratt and Mark Lundey, Madison, $25

Doris Peters, Madison, $10

Gene and Beverly Gehrke, Sun Prairie, $25

Ed and Marilyn Murphy, in memory of son, Matt, Madison, $100

Janet and Michael Van Vleck, Madison, $25

Mr. and Mrs. Louis Rall, Madison, $50

Linda and Richard Nechvatal, Mount Horeb, $25

James and Mary Taylor, Sun Prairie, $50

George and Nia Choles, Madison, $150

Ron and Carol Kivi, Sun Prairie, $50

Maureen Vitense, Monona, $25

Mike and Nancy Anthony, Madison, $25

Bernard and Diane Long, Waunakee, $50

Robert Perme, Madison, $50

Stephen Malisch, Sun Prairie, $20

The Miller Family, Madison, $25

Patricia Krueger, in memory of Mary Martin, Madison, $60

Dana Corbett, Madison, $250

Baird Foundation, Inc., Milwaukee, $125

John Grall, Fitchburg, $25

Renee Ravetta, Madison, $25

Richard and Donna Murphy, Waunakee, $25

Shelley Moffatt, Stoughton, $1000

Gary and Shirley Frank, Madison, $100

Rosemary Dorney, in loving memory of Timothy Fast, Madison, $30

Diane Sauer, Madison, $20

Kountry Keg, DeForest, $250

Bob and Sharon Gilson, Middleton, $500

The Borseth Family, Madison, $50

Catherine Buege, Madison, $50

John Schoenemann, Madison, $50

The DeMarse Family, Madison, $30

Carl Malizio, Madison, $100

Ann Reisdorfer, Oregon, $50

Kurt Baumgartner, Stoughton, $30

Alan and Debra Gunderson, Mount Horeb, $50

Joan Fudala and Richard Dike, Verona, $100

Mary Collet, Madison, $25

Olav and Paul Navrestad, Madison, $30

Robert and Glenda Lindsay, Madison, $30

Maggie Balistreri-Clarke and Edward Clarke, Madison, $50

Thomas and Katherine Bier, Madison, $100

Carol Ripp, Cross Plains, $50

Ron Eith, Madison, $25

Arnie from Utica, Utica, $5

David Kerznar, Cottage Grove, $1

Bill Smith, Madison, $5

Mary Schroeder, $50

Peter Michaelis, Madison, $100

Anonymous, $270

Running total: $72,199

