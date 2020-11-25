Kids Fund grants help children with developmental disabilities

Among the 61 nonprofits that were supported with grants from The Capital Times’ Kids Fund this past year are several that address the challenges faced by children with developmental disabilities.
They include programs that help youngsters with autism, provide speech and language classes, help kids dealing with dyslexia, and provide job training that helps young people with developmental disabilities prepare for jobs that will lead them to independence in adulthood.
Madison Ice received a $3,000 grant to fund adaptive skating and hockey classes. Three Gaits got $3,000 to support its therapeutic riding lessons. Arts for All Wisconsin got $3,000 for an arts program for children with disabilities.
All of this is made possible by the generosity of Cap Times readers who donate to the annual fund drive to raise money for the next year’s grant requests.
You can help with a donation of any amount. Last year’s drive received donations from as little as $1 to as much as $25,000. Every donation helps support grants that totaled $180,000 during 2020.
You can donate by sending a check to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708, or by going online to thekidsfund.org, clicking the “donate” button and using a credit card to make your gift.
Thanksgiving week is a good time to help thank the many organizations that do crucial work with youth in Dane County.
Following is a list of recent contributors:
Trinidad Chavez, Sun Prairie: $50
Ken and Judi Anderson, Oregon: $100
Fred and Marilyn Kinney, Madison: $50
Lendoris Sherman and Sonjia Short, Madison: $100
Jae Bock and Nancy Chung, Sun Prairie: $100
Jim and Mary Mahaffey, Madison: $30
Isaac Hass, Madison: $30
Christine Beatty, Madison: $100
Bill and Glo Theisen, Madison: $100
The Traisman family, Monona: $100
Regina Michaelis, Sun Prairie: $50
Anonymous: $24
Donald Pfahler, Madison: $100
Greg Wagner, Madison: $50
Carol and Ron Kivi, Sun Prairie: $50
Francis and Faye Hilgart, Sun Prairie: $50
Marlene Ziegler in memory of Donnie, Craig and Lyle Ziegler, Waunakee: $50
Margaret Fose, Sun Prairie: $25
Mary Spaay, Mount Horeb: $100
Doris Stapelmann, Mount Horeb: $25
Jim and Sharon Olle, Madison: $25
Sylvia Broderick, Sauk City: $20
Joe and Sharon Hart, Madison: $25
Kim and Carol Kindschi, Madison: $50
Willis and Bonnie Tompkins, Madison: $100
Sandra and Chris Queram, Stoughton: $200
Marsha Gregg, Madison: $100
Richard Linton, Madison: $50
Eric and Jane Schulenburg, Madison: $100
Jeffrey Lange and Eileen Marsh, Madison: $150
Ilene Hagman, Madison: $150
Sharla Hanson, Madison: $25
Edward and Susan Friedman, Madison: $50
Judy Colletti, Madison: $50
John and Susan Janty, Madison: $100
Mike and Cindy O'Connor, Belleville: $75
Judith Kadera, Middleton: $50
Leonard and Nancy Acker in honor of Alyssa, Cross Plains: $25
Felix and Janice Egli, Deerfield: $100
Dennis Erfurth, Oregon: $50
Tom and Nancy Stoebig, Madison: $200
Florence Beutler, Belleville: $25
Bert and Caroline Grover, Gresham: $25
Jerry and Gail McGinley, Waunakee: $300
Bruce Walker, Madison: $100
Jane Coleman, Madison: $200
James and Linda Hoelzel, Monona: $100
William and Nancy Pharo, Middleton: $250
Allan and Ann Johnson, Lodi: $25
Janet Van Vleck, Madison: $35
Donald and Shirley Wallace, Madison: $20
David and Christine Puchalsky, Madison: $100
Lynn and Bill Gingher in memory of Dick and Donna Mathison, Madison: $10
Leslie Goldsmith and Dale Kunin, Verona: $50
Scott and Margaret Kramer, Madison: $100
The Lehmann family, Oregon: $25
Mary Ashley, Oregon: $100
Andrea Hotchkiss, DeForest: $50
Ronald Weisbrod, Verona: $100
Laurel and John Butts in honor of Jackson, Logan and Landon Latsch, Verona: $25
Stan and Janice Lillich, Madison: $50
Michael Volker, Madison: $20
Dennie Petersen, Madison: $100
Steven Yuds, Madison: $25
Patricia Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove: $50
Jerry and Jean Sieling, Madison: $25
Scot and Jeanne Moss, Madison: $200
Mark and Sarah Sundquist, Madison: $150
Susan Jefferson, Captiva, Florida: $15
Darlene M. Olson, Madison: $35
Michael and Patricia Lucey, Madison: $200
Melinda Heinritz, Madison: $100
James and Marilou Angevine, Madison: $100
Chuck Stonecipher, Monona: $50
Randy and Lois Dickson, Middleton: $50
Rosemary Sutter, Mount Horeb: $50
Abigail Loomis and Franklin Court, Monona: $50
Ronald Lins, Blue Mounds: $20
Michelle Brogunier and Matthew Mitro, Madison: $30
Jan and Maria Heide, Fitchburg: $30
Douglas and Judith Johnson, Blue Mounds: $50
Gerard and Laura Pehler, Oregon: $50
Gloria Meyer, Madison: $50
Anonymous: $100
Sarah Flood, Oregon: $1,000
Carole and Jim Peterson, Madison: $50
Gerard Thain, Madison: $35
Margaret Koop, Madison: $50
Gary and Judy Larkin, Portage: $100
Glen and Sally Lee, Monona: $40
Terri and Dave Beck-Engel, Madison: $500
James Lescohier, Stoughton: $50
Roger and Cindy Gilles, Madison: $50
Linda Zeck, Cross Plains: $30
The Demarse family, Madison: $50
Isaac Lewis, Madison: $25
Richard and Judith Riddle, Madison: $25
Angela and Marshall Heyworth, Monona: $100
Frederick Kelcz and Sheryl Popuch, Madison: $100
Charlene and David Ohnstad, Black Earth: $50
Beatrice Ptacek, Madison: $150
Kathleen Batker, Brooklyn: $30
Ken and Kendra DePrey, Madison: $150
Jerilyn Howe, Madison: $15
Alan Orenberg, Madison: $25
Dale and Carol Reuter, Madison: $100
Joyce Knutson, Madison: $250
Pat Sharpe: $50
Teresa Weaver, St. Peters, Missouri: $50
Jim and Jessica Doyle, Verona: $300
Jackie Jensen: $35
John Bollig, Madison: $50
Richard Castelnuovo: $30
Running total: $30,349
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.