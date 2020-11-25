Kids Fund grants help children with developmental disabilities

Among the 61 nonprofits that were supported with grants from The Capital Times’ Kids Fund this past year are several that address the challenges faced by children with developmental disabilities.

They include programs that help youngsters with autism, provide speech and language classes, help kids dealing with dyslexia, and provide job training that helps young people with developmental disabilities prepare for jobs that will lead them to independence in adulthood.

Madison Ice received a $3,000 grant to fund adaptive skating and hockey classes. Three Gaits got $3,000 to support its therapeutic riding lessons. Arts for All Wisconsin got $3,000 for an arts program for children with disabilities.

All of this is made possible by the generosity of Cap Times readers who donate to the annual fund drive to raise money for the next year’s grant requests.

You can help with a donation of any amount. Last year’s drive received donations from as little as $1 to as much as $25,000. Every donation helps support grants that totaled $180,000 during 2020.