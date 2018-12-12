Try 1 month for 99¢
Updated Kids Fund Logo
BRANDON RAYGO | The Capital Times | braygo@madison.com

Many children in the Dane County area are coping with the challenges of poverty and falling through the cracks when it comes to getting a decent start to their young lives.

The Capital Times Kids Fund aims many of the dollars contributed by Cap Times readers to programs that directly deal with those poverty-related problems. During the past year, the Bayview Foundation received $2,000 for after school programming for 70 children in the neighborhood, the YWCA received $2,500 for its restorative justice work, Neighborhood House got $2,000 for its program that pairs at-risk kids with UW-Madison college students to learn the advantages of higher education, and $1,000 went to the Boy and Girls Club of Dane County to help with an education program.

These grants were just part of the $136,000 that helped 66 youth programs in 2018, all thanks to the generosity of Kids Fund donors.

The drive to raise needed funds for 2019 is currently underway. A contribution of any amount will help. You can donate by sending a check or cash to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI, 53708, or by going to thekidsfund.org and donating online with a credit card. Those opting to donate online are asked to supply their address so that the Kids Fund can acknowledge their contributions.

Following is a list of recent donors:

Anne Iwata, Madison, $30

M. Jean Esh-Theobold, Madison, $50

Gay Eliason, Madison, $50

Honner Cooper (Helen M.), Middleton, $100

Hy and Jim Miller, Waunakee, $20

Charles Scott, Madison, $50

Barbara Belle, Belleville, $50

Joyce Crim, Madison, $30

Carole Stangler, Sun Prairie, $10

Richard and Dianne Ottow, Madison, $50

Cheryl and Brian Goodman, Madison, $30

James and Margaret Meyer, Waunakee , $100

Thomas and Pamela Wick, Mazomanie, $25

The Johnston Family, Madison, $100

Dale and Carol Reuter, Madison, $50

Doris Schroeder, Middleton, $150

Michael and Bonnie Dauck, Mazomanie, $40

Bernard Micke, Madison, $100

Arlan and Lori Kay, Oregon, $100

Jack Westman, Madeira Beach, Florida, $30

Barbara Quirk, Madison, $100

David and Ann Hardel, Madison, $300

B. Duncan, Middleton, $10

Hazel Hiemstra, Madison, $100

Hannah and Tad Pinkerton, Madison, $150

Jean Hoffman, Madison, $50

James Waddell, Middleton, $100

Joan Pulver, Madison, $50

Laurie Mayberry and Lars Jorgensen, Madison, $50

Pam and Fred Katz, Middleton, $100

Judy and Douglas Johnson, Blue Mounds , $50

Beverly Vitale, Madison, $20

Elaine Anderson, Middleton, $10

Erica Serlin and Ken Kushner, Madison, $50

Joan Lerman, Madison, $25

Jane Daniels, Sun Prairie, $50

Carol Ann Schlatter, Madison, $50

Thomas Buchhauser and John Ely, Fitchburg, $25

John Reindl, Madison, $10,000

Kessenich's LTD Employees, Madison, $50

James and Karen Fletcher, Verona, $50

Elizabeth Keller, Deerfield, $25

Susan Harvey, Madison, $30

Ned and Dolores Schmitt, Madison, $20

Lendoris Sherman, Madison, $25

William and Catherine Schneider, Verona, $50

Lee and Lyleth Gjovik, Madison, $25

Mike and Cindy O'Connor, Belleville, $40

Eileen Koch, Madison, $20

William and Nancy Pharo, Middleton, $100

James and Mary Rutter, Madison, $25

Crown Point Resort Inc., Stoughton, $50

Steve and Pat Wehrley, Verona, $100

Helen Wineke, Fitchburg, $100

Jeff Levy, Madison, $500

Richard and Janelle Orth, Madison, $50

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Best, Madison, $50

Dennis and Sara O'Loughlin, DeForest, $25

Damien and Judith Wilson, Madison, $50

Sandra and Christopher Queram, Stoughton, $200

Mary Kay and Steven Puntillo, Madison, $25

Juan Jose Lopez, Madison, $100

Joanna Thompson, Madison, $75

F. Hellenbrand, Waunakee , $40

Anne Slaughter Perrote, Madison, $100

Douglas and Jane Roughen, Madison, $50

Jim Lescohier, Stoughton, $50

Bruce Walker, Madison, $100

Sandra Ihle and Douglas Kelly, Madison, $100

Dorothy Schroeder, Madison, $20

David Doyle, Madison, $25

Ronald and Sharon Blau, DeForest, $25

Daniel Mayer, Madison, $20

Evelyn Fox, Madison, $25

Paul and Colleen Stuchlik, Madison, $25

Marion Gjertson, Stoughton, $20

Rob Washenko and Mary Fahey, Madison, $200

Robert Schmook, Madison, $50

David Hassemer and Sandra Guthrie, Madison, $100

Robert and Carol Nielsen, Madison, $50

Ruth Acker, Middleton, $50

Ronald Weisbrod, Verona, $100

Janice Durand, Madison, $25

Charles and Elizabeth Barnhill, Madison, $50

Lorrie and Jack Heinemann, Waunakee , $25

Ken and Judy Anderson, Oregon, $50

Andrea Hotchkiss, Deforest, $50

Tom and Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove, $300

Patricia Easland, Cottage Grove, $30

Ilene Hagman, Madison, $100

Kathleen Otterson, Madison, $50

Donald Korn, Madison, $25

The Dunhan Family, Madison, $25

LeAnn Legler, Sun Prairie, $25

Elaine Staley, Madison, $10

Mary Weber, Middleton, $100

Randy Hawley, Oregon, $92

Marcia Sivesind, Cambridge, $50

Dan and Jodie Lease, Mount Horeb, $25

Gordan Malaise, Madison, $25

Donald and Evelyn Breitenbach, McFarland, $100

Jean Urbach, Westfield, $25

Paul Schulte and Sue Brouillette, Fitchburg, $100

Hope Lutheran Church, Hope Service League, Cottage Grove, $500

Tino Balio, Madison, $50

Stewart Macaulay, Madison, $100

Danny Tzakis, CLU and Company, Inc., Madison, $100

Ed and Mary Reisch, Madison, $100

Judith Baker, Cambridge, $100

Nancy Sugden and Robert Newbery, Madison, $100

Laurel and Philip Rice, Sun Prairie, $100

Dorothy Traisman, Monona, $100

Anonymous, $290

Running total: $55,129

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Comments disabled.