Many children in the Dane County area are coping with the challenges of poverty and falling through the cracks when it comes to getting a decent start to their young lives.
The Capital Times Kids Fund aims many of the dollars contributed by Cap Times readers to programs that directly deal with those poverty-related problems. During the past year, the Bayview Foundation received $2,000 for after school programming for 70 children in the neighborhood, the YWCA received $2,500 for its restorative justice work, Neighborhood House got $2,000 for its program that pairs at-risk kids with UW-Madison college students to learn the advantages of higher education, and $1,000 went to the Boy and Girls Club of Dane County to help with an education program.
These grants were just part of the $136,000 that helped 66 youth programs in 2018, all thanks to the generosity of Kids Fund donors.
The drive to raise needed funds for 2019 is currently underway. A contribution of any amount will help. You can donate by sending a check or cash to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI, 53708, or by going to thekidsfund.org and donating online with a credit card. Those opting to donate online are asked to supply their address so that the Kids Fund can acknowledge their contributions.
Following is a list of recent donors:
Anne Iwata, Madison, $30
M. Jean Esh-Theobold, Madison, $50
Gay Eliason, Madison, $50
Honner Cooper (Helen M.), Middleton, $100
Hy and Jim Miller, Waunakee, $20
Charles Scott, Madison, $50
Barbara Belle, Belleville, $50
Joyce Crim, Madison, $30
Carole Stangler, Sun Prairie, $10
Richard and Dianne Ottow, Madison, $50
Cheryl and Brian Goodman, Madison, $30
James and Margaret Meyer, Waunakee , $100
Thomas and Pamela Wick, Mazomanie, $25
The Johnston Family, Madison, $100
Dale and Carol Reuter, Madison, $50
Doris Schroeder, Middleton, $150
Michael and Bonnie Dauck, Mazomanie, $40
Bernard Micke, Madison, $100
Arlan and Lori Kay, Oregon, $100
Jack Westman, Madeira Beach, Florida, $30
Barbara Quirk, Madison, $100
David and Ann Hardel, Madison, $300
B. Duncan, Middleton, $10
Hazel Hiemstra, Madison, $100
Hannah and Tad Pinkerton, Madison, $150
Jean Hoffman, Madison, $50
James Waddell, Middleton, $100
Joan Pulver, Madison, $50
Laurie Mayberry and Lars Jorgensen, Madison, $50
Pam and Fred Katz, Middleton, $100
Judy and Douglas Johnson, Blue Mounds , $50
Beverly Vitale, Madison, $20
Elaine Anderson, Middleton, $10
Erica Serlin and Ken Kushner, Madison, $50
Joan Lerman, Madison, $25
Jane Daniels, Sun Prairie, $50
Carol Ann Schlatter, Madison, $50
Thomas Buchhauser and John Ely, Fitchburg, $25
John Reindl, Madison, $10,000
Kessenich's LTD Employees, Madison, $50
James and Karen Fletcher, Verona, $50
Elizabeth Keller, Deerfield, $25
Susan Harvey, Madison, $30
Ned and Dolores Schmitt, Madison, $20
Lendoris Sherman, Madison, $25
William and Catherine Schneider, Verona, $50
Lee and Lyleth Gjovik, Madison, $25
Mike and Cindy O'Connor, Belleville, $40
Eileen Koch, Madison, $20
William and Nancy Pharo, Middleton, $100
James and Mary Rutter, Madison, $25
Crown Point Resort Inc., Stoughton, $50
Steve and Pat Wehrley, Verona, $100
Helen Wineke, Fitchburg, $100
Jeff Levy, Madison, $500
Richard and Janelle Orth, Madison, $50
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Best, Madison, $50
Dennis and Sara O'Loughlin, DeForest, $25
Damien and Judith Wilson, Madison, $50
Sandra and Christopher Queram, Stoughton, $200
Mary Kay and Steven Puntillo, Madison, $25
Juan Jose Lopez, Madison, $100
Joanna Thompson, Madison, $75
F. Hellenbrand, Waunakee , $40
Anne Slaughter Perrote, Madison, $100
Douglas and Jane Roughen, Madison, $50
Jim Lescohier, Stoughton, $50
Bruce Walker, Madison, $100
Sandra Ihle and Douglas Kelly, Madison, $100
Dorothy Schroeder, Madison, $20
David Doyle, Madison, $25
Ronald and Sharon Blau, DeForest, $25
Daniel Mayer, Madison, $20
Evelyn Fox, Madison, $25
Paul and Colleen Stuchlik, Madison, $25
Marion Gjertson, Stoughton, $20
Rob Washenko and Mary Fahey, Madison, $200
Robert Schmook, Madison, $50
David Hassemer and Sandra Guthrie, Madison, $100
Robert and Carol Nielsen, Madison, $50
Ruth Acker, Middleton, $50
Ronald Weisbrod, Verona, $100
Janice Durand, Madison, $25
Charles and Elizabeth Barnhill, Madison, $50
Lorrie and Jack Heinemann, Waunakee , $25
Ken and Judy Anderson, Oregon, $50
Andrea Hotchkiss, Deforest, $50
Tom and Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove, $300
Patricia Easland, Cottage Grove, $30
Ilene Hagman, Madison, $100
Kathleen Otterson, Madison, $50
Donald Korn, Madison, $25
The Dunhan Family, Madison, $25
LeAnn Legler, Sun Prairie, $25
Elaine Staley, Madison, $10
Mary Weber, Middleton, $100
Randy Hawley, Oregon, $92
Marcia Sivesind, Cambridge, $50
Dan and Jodie Lease, Mount Horeb, $25
Gordan Malaise, Madison, $25
Donald and Evelyn Breitenbach, McFarland, $100
Jean Urbach, Westfield, $25
Paul Schulte and Sue Brouillette, Fitchburg, $100
Hope Lutheran Church, Hope Service League, Cottage Grove, $500
Tino Balio, Madison, $50
Stewart Macaulay, Madison, $100
Danny Tzakis, CLU and Company, Inc., Madison, $100
Ed and Mary Reisch, Madison, $100
Judith Baker, Cambridge, $100
Nancy Sugden and Robert Newbery, Madison, $100
Laurel and Philip Rice, Sun Prairie, $100
Dorothy Traisman, Monona, $100
Anonymous, $290
Running total: $55,129