Kids Fund grants boost programs that serve Dane County teens

Thanks to contributions to the 2020 Kids Fund drive, dozens of Dane County-area nonprofits that address the challenges facing all too many young people will be able to fund programs in the coming year.
During the past year, the Kids Fund was able to provide $180,000 to 61 organizations, and this year’s drive is on pace to make that happen again in 2021.
Among those who received grants in 2020 were the Mellowhood Foundation for its neighborhood violence reductions program on Madison’s southwest side, the YMCA of Dane County for its summer program to build teamwork among teens, and JustDane (formerly the Madison-area Urban Ministry) for its program to teach baking skills to 15- through 17-year-olds.
Nonprofits that serve young people are invited to apply for the 2021 grants. The deadline for applications is March 1 for grants that will be made in May. Details on how to apply are on the Fund’s website, thekidsfund.org.
The current fund drive still has a few weeks to go. Remember, those who itemize their income taxes can deduct donations made to the Kids Fund by Dec. 31.
Contributions can be sent to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. Or you can go thekidsfund.org, click the "Donate" button the lower right side of the page, and contribute using PayPal or your credit card.
Following is a list of recent donations:
Running total: $70,048.15