Kids Fund grant helps teens in recovery at Horizon High School

“Thank you so much for The Capital Times Kids Fund grant for Horizon High School,” wrote Nancy Meyer, one of the school’s volunteer board members.

She explained that the school, which focuses on low-income teens in recovery from substance abuse, used the Kids Fund grant to fund its summer school program during the past year.

“We provide school year round — summer school from mid-June to mid-August,” she said, adding that the summer academics are needed to help students stay focused on their recovery. It’s been a challenge during the pandemic, she said, but through creative structuring, Horizon has been able to continue instruction during the summer.

Horizon is but one of 61 Dane County nonprofits that work with young people to receive Kids Fund grants during 2020 totaling $180,000, all thanks to the generosity of Cap Times readers who contribute to the annual fund drive.