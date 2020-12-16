 Skip to main content
Kids Fund grant helps teens in recovery at Horizon High School

Kids Fund logo Dec 2019

“Thank you so much for The Capital Times Kids Fund grant for Horizon High School,” wrote Nancy Meyer, one of the school’s volunteer board members.

She explained that the school, which focuses on low-income teens in recovery from substance abuse, used the Kids Fund grant to fund its summer school program during the past year.

“We provide school year round — summer school from mid-June to mid-August,” she said, adding that the summer academics are needed to help students stay focused on their recovery. It’s been a challenge during the pandemic, she said, but through creative structuring, Horizon has been able to continue instruction during the summer.

Horizon is but one of 61 Dane County nonprofits that work with young people to receive Kids Fund grants during 2020 totaling $180,000, all thanks to the generosity of Cap Times readers who contribute to the annual fund drive.

That drive to raise money for 2021 giving is currently under way and any contribution is welcome. You can contribute by sending a donation to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “donate” button on the lower right of the page, and making a contribution either through PayPal or with your credit card.

For those who itemize deductions on their tax returns, contributions to the Kids Fund are fully tax deductible.

Following is a list or recent contributions:

Ann Reisdorfer in memory of Jim Reisdorfer, Oregon: $50

Robert and Margaret Lyons: $100

Lynn Barlow, Deerfield: $100

Jan and Stanley Tymorek, Madison: $50

Robert and Mary Fahey, Madison: $200

Elaine Anderson, Middleton: $10

Geralyn Quandt, Madison: $50

Virginia O'Brien, Fitchburg: $250

Jacqueline and Milton Friend, Madison: $25

Eileen Koch, Madison: $25

Donald and Marcia Douglas, Madison: $200

Michael Helser, Madison: $200

Wallace and Peggy Douma, Madison: $25

Tom and Earlene Laudin, Barneveld: $25

Lowell and Jeanne Jacobson, Stoughton: $10

Robert and Kathleen Frambs, Madison: $50

John and Gail Kuech, Deerfield: $100

Renee Ravetta, Madison: $25

Edwin and Marilyn Baumann, Cottage Grove: $50

Gerald and Joyce Ranheim, Madison: $25

Mary and O.L. Bell, Madison: $100

Richard and Janelle Orth, Madison: $150

Louis and Fran Rall, Madison: $50

Douglas and Karen Hill, Madison: $100

Andrew Ballweg, Prairie du Sac: $50

Paul and Kristine Hesch, Madison: $25

Elizabeth Keller, Deerfield: $20

John and Sandra Englesby, Madison: $200

Rochelle Stillman, Madison: $25

Julius and Grace Chosy, Madison: $75

David Maier, Mauston: $50

Mary Flynn, Madison: $100

Judy Bieri and Sourasay Chareunsouk, Madison: $30

Anonymous: $50

Nancy Howard and Steve Sprague in memory of Mary Jane Sprague, Middleton: $40

Robert Schmook, Madison: $100

Monona Grove Business Men's Assn, Monona: $200

Brad and Claire Binkowski, Madison: $250

Jerald and Kendra Tutsch, Lodi: $300

William and Catherine Schneider, Verona: $50

Theodore Widder III, Madison: $100

Betty Hirsch, McFarland: $25

Stephanie and Vincel Jenkins, Madison: $100

Tim and Renee Ryan, Cottage Grove: $25

Marge Gray, Madison: $25

Michael Schnarr, Madison: $50

Ed and Lois Brick, Madison: $25

Anthony and Elaine Ziegler, Middleton: $50

Jean Druckenmiller, Madison: $50

Allison Anderson, Sun Prairie: $20

Bernie Micke, Madison: $100

Sharon Ciano and the Doiron kids, Poynette: $7

Carole Stangler, Sun Prairie: $10

Damien and Judith Wilson, Madison: $100

Diane Sauer, Madison: $20

Marc Hansen, Cottage Grove: $50

Steve Herschleb, Madison: $30

Jeanette and David Zimmerman, Madison: $100

Marilyn Ross, Madison: $100

Betty and John Nicka, Madison: $30

Ron Eith, Madison: $25

Maynard Mortimer, Cottage Grove: $50

Carolyn Meyer, Madison: $100

Mary Cochems, Madison: $100

Doris Peters, Madison: $20

Herman and Una Torosian, Madison: $25

Mary and Daniel Johnson, Middleton: $75

Elizabeth Silverman, Madison: $200

Richard and Donna Murphy, Waunakee: $40

Mildred Albrecht, Madison: $25

Robert and Kathryn Berry, Verona: $100

Thomas and Sue Anne Parker, Waunakee: $100

Judith Louer, Madison: $25

Keith Kerle, Verona: $133

Esther Olson and Weston Severson, Belleville: $100

Susan Harvey, Madison: $100

Don Loker, Madison: $50

James and Karen Fletcher, Verona: $50

Judith Haag, Verona: $50

Karyle Gile, Waunakee: $25

Marcia Sivesind, Cambridge: $50

Michael Kornemann, Madison: $150

Lane and Debra Bonnette, Madison: $50

Clare Gilmore, Madison: $50

Barbara Oleson: $50

Stephen Bennett: $100

Karen Miller, Madison: $50

Amy and Adam Mertz, Mount Horeb: $50

Michael and Susan Mahoney, Madison: $50

Mary Miron and Gene Summers, Black Earth: $50

Anonymous, Bayfield: $10

Mark Nelson, Oregon: $100

Erica Serlin, Madison: $50

Anonymous, Middleton: $75

Anonymous, Madison: $100

Roger Anthony Alt, Mazomanie: $25

Jane Bernards, Monona: $25

Allan Torgerson, Middleton: $50

Donald Lukes, Madison: $25

Pam Schultz, Deforest: $50

Paul Nesson, McFarland: $50

Anonymous, Blue Mounds: $20

Paul and Carol Nelson, Waunakee: $50

Donald Korn and Susan Policello, Madison: $25

Victor and Joyce Pohl, Madison: $25

Michael McCabe, Madison: $50

Diane and Joseph D'Amato, McFarland: $25

Robert Newbery and Nancy Sugden, Madison: $100

David Knutzen and Betty Roberts-Knutzen, Waunakee: $100

Jon Hisgen, Middleton: $100

Michael Nelson, Oregon: $50

James Ryan, Fitchburg: $25

Andrea and Eric Novotny, Stoughton: $25

Katherine Gilbert, Madison: $100

Diane Kean, Monona: $5

Thomas and Linda Hanson, Deforest: $200

Earl Hazeltine, Mount Horeb: $20

Daniel Mayer, Madison: $20

Michael and Susan Ales, Madison: $50

Mitzie and Francis George, Madison: $30

Charlotte and Jack Jackson, Waunakee: $25

Lamar and Ann Johnson, Waunakee: $50

Linda Lucey, Madison: $75

Carol Ann Schlatter, Madison: $100

Laurie Mayberry and Lars Jorgensen, Madison: $75

Joanna and Donald Thompson, Madison: $40

Bill Feeney, Brooklyn: $100

Ronald and Shawn Anderson, Cambridge: $25

Francis and Judy Friar, Baraboo: $50

Mary Ann Austin, Mount Horeb: $50

Thomas Zingg, Oregon: $10

Paula Haseman and Theodore Peterson, Madison: $150

Lorrine Heinemann, Waunakee: $50

Larry and Merita Sabroff, Madison: $40

Helen and Ernest Madsen, Madison: $125

Anne Knezevic, Madison: $30

W. Charles and Helen Read, Madison: $100

Norman and Nancy Jensen, Madison: $200

Michael and Cheryl Moskoff, Madison: $40

Thomas and Linda Schmitt, Sun Prairie: $20

Theodore and Linda Gunkel, Middleton: $100

Robert Chiesa, Madison: $55.15

William and Sue Bridson, Madison: $50

Jean Urbach, Westfield: $20

Robert and Betty Bush, Madison: $20

John Frank and Jeanne Burns-Frank, Madison: $30

Laureen Plum, Madison: $30

Douglas and Carla Swenson, Windsor: $50

Peter Williams and Sandra Esrael, Madison: $100

Katherine Johnson-Becklin, Monona: $50

John and Kathleen Johnson, Sun Prairie: $25

Anne Bucalo, McFarland: $100

Richard Blaschke, Middleton: $50

Mary and Charles Mussey, Madison: $50

June Quesnell, Cottage Grove: $50

Jeane Powles, Verona: $25

Gordon and Gail Derzon, Madison: $400

Nancy Olmstead, Cross Plains: $50

Juan Jose Lopez, Madison: $50

Melvin and Nancy Harried, Stoughton: $50

Carol Lobes and Joseph McClain, McFarland: $100

Anne Slaughter Perrote, Madison: $100

Charles and Rosemary Smith, Madison: $200

Dona and Daniel Dyer, Cottage Grove: $25

Larry and Donna Wold, Madison: $25

Peter Hockett, Sun Prairie: $50

Don Ponti, Stoughton: $50

John Harper, Madison: $125

Susan Gallagher: $100

James Zobjeck: $100

Mike Ivey, Madison: $100

Jyl and Randy Molle: $50

Laura Lussier-Lee, Madison: $500

Brian Earl, Madison: $200

Steven Phillips, Madison: $100

Thomas Thousand: $200

Judy and Arlen Christenson, Fitchburg: $100

Running total: $64,633.15

