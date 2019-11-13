Updated Kids Fund Logo
BRANDON RAYGO | The Capital Times | braygo@madison.com

The annual campaign to raise funds for The Capital Times Kids Fund gets underway today.

Donations made to the Kids Fund this fall will raise money that will be granted in 2020 to area nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people in the Dane County area.

Thanks to the generosity of Cap Times readers last year, the Kids Fund was able to distribute $135,000 to 62 organizations that work with young people.

Those grants were awarded to nonprofits in three areas: those that work with children from birth through elementary school; those that help middle and high schoolers; and those that work with developmentally disabled children.

The volunteers on the Kids Fund board of directors serve on committees that review and evaluate grant requests and then recommend which proposals are funded. An executive board then makes final approvals.

“It’s all made possible by readers of the newspaper who help by making a contribution,” said Kids Fund board President Paul Yochum, who has long been associated with programs that help young people.

Donations can be mailed directly to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. They can also conveniently be made online by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “Donate” button and then using a credit card. The website also contains further information about the Kids Fund’s work through the year.

Unless donors request anonymity, contributions are acknowledged in the Wednesday print editions of the Cap Times and also on the newspaper’s website, captimes.com.

Following is a list of donors who sent contributions after the end of last year’s drive:

William Ehrhardt and Jessica Bartell: $100

Deborah Villa: $100

James and Susan Zerwick: $50

Bonnie Lynn Dykman: $1,000

Michael McCarty: $250

Paul and Marcia Yochum: $300

Robert W. and Margaret I. Lyons: $100

Ann K. Hardel: $500

Mr. and Mrs. James Cleasby, Cottage Grove: $10

Bobbi Peckarsky and Steve Horn, Cross Plains: $100

Gene and Gretchen Edwards, Lodi: $10

David Calhoon, Madison: $40

Orville and Ruth Frank, Madison: $50

Joan M. Schaefer, Madison: $100.77

Maureen Torphy, Madison: $2,000

Joyce Clark Knutson, Madison: $200

Lesley Johnson and Terry Marshall family, Stoughton: $100

Total: $5,010.77

