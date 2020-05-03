Kickapoo Valley Reserve stalwart leaves a legacy that protected and preserved

Halted plan

The first proposals for a dam came in the 1930s following devastating floods. The Army Corps in 1938 recommended a dam on the Kickapoo River, but it wasn’t until 1961 that Congress, with the support of then-Gov. Gaylord Nelson — who would go on to become a U.S. senator and is considered the father of Earth Day — began a serious push for the dam. Studies followed and the initial plan called for a 400- to 800-acre reservoir. But in 1967, plans were revised for a 1,780-acre lake that would require the removal of 149 farms from the valley. Two years later, the Army Corps began purchasing 9,000 acres of land from farmers only to see the project halted in 1975 over environmental concerns, budget overruns and a UW-Madison study showing the lake would quickly silt in and the dam would not be a cure-all for flooding issues.