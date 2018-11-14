A voice familiar to Madison radio listeners won't be pushing diamonds anymore.
Richard Kessler, founder and longtime CEO of Kessler's Diamond Center, no longer is with the company, according to a statement from the board of directors.
Kessler started his jewelry company in 1980 in Menomonee Falls, and the firm now has seven locations, including the Madison store at 341 Junction Road on the city's Far West Side, which opened in 2005.
The board of directors statement gave no indication why Kessler is gone, except to say his last day was a week ago on Nov. 7.
"Since it is a personnel matter, we cannot share more detail," the statement said. "As a 100 percent employee-owned company, our employee owners are committed to continue moving the company forward. We have had a leadership succession plan in place since July of 2017."
On LinkedIn, Kessler now calls himself "Former CEO" of Kessler's Diamond Center.
The website for the firm makes no mention of Kessler leaving, or who the officers are.
Joe Gehrke was named president of the firm in 2017, while Kessler stayed on as chairman and CEO.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Kessler's Diamonds will have new radio ads airing soon, replacing the familiar voice of Richard Kessler.