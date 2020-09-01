Kenosha residents see reason for hope amid the rubble

Only now, the job is more daunting.

Besides the Danish Brotherhood Lodge, also gone are La Estrella Supermarket, Uptown Beauty & Variety and Rode's Camera Shop, which was founded in 1911 and bills itself as the state's oldest camera store. The Furniture Warehouse of Kenosha did not catch fire, but much of the store's inventory, including mattresses and box springs and other home furnishings, were stolen during the riots.

"It’s a miracle that our store is still standing," the company posted on its Facebook page. "Most of the damage that we suffered came from looters and rioters who either stole inventory or damaged what they could not take. We had some significant smoke damage as well. Our storefront and showcase was destroyed and our back door was broken so bigger items can be stolen more easily. There is structural damage to the entire strip mall."

In all, more than 30 businesses in the neighborhood were destroyed or damaged in the riots. That doesn't include an unrelated major fire Aug. 12 that gutted a more than 100-year-old building that included 2u4u Beauty Supply and Bellissima's Boutique.

There were many apartments located above these buildings, but no one died in the fires. It's not uncommon now to see "someone lives here" painted on the front of a building with an arrow pointed to the second floor.