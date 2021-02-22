'Keep building up': West Side snow structure reaches new heights

Some people climb mountains because they’re there. Dave Green climbs his to pile more snow on top.

Built with some of the 39 inches of snow that have fallen on Madison over the past two months, Greene’s mountain towers above his home at 606 Knickerbocker St., though with temperatures climbing above freezing Monday he was adding blocks of snow partway up the slope to discourage anyone else from trying to reach the top.

Midway up, more than 10 feet above the sidewalk, a tunnel leads through the main structure to a slide that dumps out into a pile of soft snow in the side yard, which Greene said was the doing of his 17-year-old son, Calvin.

Neighbors bring their kids over to give it a whirl, while others stop to take photos or just stare.

Greene, 50, said his castle is the product of “an hour of cardio” each day since the first snowfall in December. But he’s been perfecting his craft for nearly two decades.

A software engineer, Greene got his start building with snow while living in Syracuse, New York, making slides and igloos for his daughter, Isabel, now 20.

“I figured out that there really wasn’t an upward limit,” Greene said. “You could just keep building up.”