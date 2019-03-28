A Cambridge kayaker is in critical condition after tipping over multiple times in a Rock County stream, the last time ending up partially submerged and unresponsive.
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Badfish Creek in Cooksville, the Sheriff's Office said.
The 66-year-old man was kayaking with a 70-year-old man from Burlington.
"The man had tipped in his kayak multiple times, entering the water," said Sheriff Troy Knudson. "He eventually tipped over and wasn't able to get back on his kayak or to shore."
The friend tried to get him out of the water but wasn't able to.
Arriving EMS from the Evansville and Janesville Fire Departments pulled him out of the cold water.
"His core body temperature had dropped to dangerous levels," Knudson said. "Life-saving measures were given by the first responders."
The man was taken to Mercy Hospital and put in the critical care unit.
Assisting at the scene were Rock County deputies, Evansville police and a warden from the DNR.