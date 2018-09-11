Try 1 month for 99¢
Sun Prairie blast site aerial (copy)
The aftermath of a July 10, 2018 gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie as seen the day after. At the upper left of the image is the site of the former Barr House. The blast leveled the pub and killed owner and volunteer firefighter Capt. Cory Barr.

 PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL

Two months to the day that a fatal July 10 gas leak explosion destroyed a downtown Sun Prairie block and killed one firefighter, a local disaster relief committee distributed more than $500,000 in donations to victims of the explosion.

The Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Committee met Monday to make decisions on the allocation of the donations. 

Displaced residents and employees received $220,000.

Affected businesses and property owners received $148,000.

Emergency first responders received $141,000, and all subsequent donations will go to this group.

All those who received a donation submitted applications detailing their losses. 

The committee reviewed the applications, which did not include any identifying information on the applicants, with United Way of Dane County, the Sunshine Place and the Sun Prairie Community Development Authority. 

The Disaster Relief Fund will remain open at the Bank of Sun Prairie until the end of the year.

