'Justice is connected to Jesus': Church leaders advocate for change

Last Sunday, pastors who signed the letter focused their messages on acknowledging injustice within faith communities.

"Our churches will use our pulpits to speak about the evil of racism in our land and calling our congregations to love all human beings, all of whom have been created uniquely in the image of God," their letter read.

For many, the question now is: How does the work continue following Sunday service?

"I don't have the luxury of skipping over what's going on in America that’s not involved with the current situation of our climate because I know what my people are enduring," Allen said. In his church, which is predominately black and older — most of the congregation is over the age of 60 — the weight of racial inequality and injustice is an unavoidable aspect of his messages on faith.

To live with justice and mercy and walk humbly in faith, one must also acknowledge, beyond prayer and donation, how change can be enacted, he said.

"What are our white counterparts saying to their community?" he asked. "What is our response to our community when we see black men are dying in the street, that people are unable to get homes, when black students from (the Madison School District) are not learning at the same rate as their white counterparts?"