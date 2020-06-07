'Justice does not have a religion': Faith communities gather for Black Lives Matter march

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Christians, Muslims, Jews, nonbelievers and more gathered in Downtown Madison Sunday to show that the Black Lives Matter movement transcends any religious boundaries.

Several thousand participants took part in a Black Lives Matter solidarity march that made its way from the intersection of University Avenue and Park Street all the way to the Capitol building. The march was yet another peaceful gathering of its kind in Madison and across the nation protesting police brutality and white supremacy after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The march was sponsored by the African American Council of Churches. Dr. Marcus Allen, president of the AACC, said he was "shocked, amazed and appreciative" at the amount of people that showed up to show solidarity.

He said the goal was to get people from different churches and faiths to come together and say, "black lives matter."

Allen said "the time is now" to address the many years' worth of oppression black people have faced, and the responsibility falls on everyone's shoulders.

"You all see a problem, and you're not just walking by. You're taking a stand," Allen said to the crowd. "We all are standing together as one people with one force, and that force is justice."